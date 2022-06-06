Angels-Murphys Rotary Club is known for honoring members and organizations within the community, and Thursday, June 2, was no exception.
The weekly luncheon meeting held at Murphys Hotel began with President Scott Nanik presenting Liz Thompson, director of Meals on Wheels/Common Ground Senior Services, with a check for over $12,000 that had been raised by Rotary through their events and other donations.
Their annual Officers of the Year presentations honored law enforcement personnel from the Angels Camp Police Department, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Sierra Conservation Camp.
Those in attendance were surprised when Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis named 5-year-old K-9 Valkyrie Officer of the Year. Valkyrie was accompanied by her trainer, Officer Jodi McDearmid. She was given this honor because of her assistance with apprehensions and her protective nature with officers on the street.
Undersheriff Jim Macedo opened his presentation by commenting, “Valkyrie is a hard act to follow since everyone loves dogs!” He then recognized Deputy Johnathan Brown of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, who was voted Deputy of the Year by his peers. Brown first became involved with the department in 2019 as a recruit and completed his program at the police academy in 2020. According to the sheriff’s office, Brown has a unique ability to talk with people. His skill and knowledge in this arena earned him a position on their SWAT team. His nickname is “Gun Nut.” He was awarded the Purple Heart in 2021 for injuries in the line of duty when he rescued a woman before he was ambushed and shot by the suspect. He immediately took cover, applied a tourniquet to his wound and radioed 406 for backup. Upon the closing of the presentation, the sheriff’s office presented a certificate of appreciation to Rotary president Scott Nanik for the support, commitment and service the Angels- Murphys Rotary has provided to their department and other organizations and individuals in the community.
The next presenter was Lt. Ricardo Jauregui, representing Sierra Conservation Camp. Ashley Brockmire graciously accepted her award as Correctional Officer of the Year. According to her coworkers, Brockmire works with district attorneys throughout the state and keeps the inmates and staff safe. She is one of two canine handlers and is responsible for several drug seizures.
The final award was given posthumously to Officer Joseph Boberg by CHP Lt. Mayolo Banuelos. Boberg’s wife, Brandi, son, Chase, and daughter, Taylor, accepted the award on his behalf. There was not a dry eye in the house. Officer Boberg died in September 2021 and had been with the force since 2009. At the ceremony, he was honored for his professionalism, investigative skills and knowledge.
“He had a passion for chasing and arresting the bad guys,” Banuelos stated. “His goal was to reduce auto theft in our county, work side by side with the sheriff’s department, and he brought daily joy to the office with his jovial personality.”
A story was shared on how Boberg was responding to a crash on Highway 12 and, due to his expertise, he discovered a magnetic case with an ounce of methamphetamine inside. He had discovered a drop location for drug deals. His investigative knowledge played a key role in this discovery.
“And the manner in which he carried himself exemplified what the California Highway Patrol’s expectations are,” Banuelos concluded.