Meet the 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen contestants

These Calaveras County cowgirls will be getting “Back in the Saddle” Thursday in the fairgrounds arena, riding for the illustrious Saddle Queen title.
Macy Liotta, 18
Calaveras High School
“Macy is a member of SCHA and Clements Lucky 7. She is an active member of the San Joaquin Valley Rangers where in 2020 she earned a novice 4D Barrel Racing Award. Macy also rides with CGA. Besides her horse activities, Macy is also a member of S3DA and the National Field Archery Association. She shoots for Lodi Bowmen. Macy’s goals include becoming a history teacher and promoting awareness of the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis. Macy would like to become Miss Calaveras Saddle Queen in the hopes of inspiring other young women to promote equine sport and their western heritage.”
Lilly Butler, 15
Calaveras High School
“Lilly plays basketball and volleyball for her school and has also been competing in travel volleyball with the Motherlode Volleyball Club for three years. After high school, she plans to attend a junior college, along with working towards earning a bachelor’s of science in nursing. She is ready to get “Back in the Saddle” again and to make many memories this year. She hopes to represent the Calaveras County Fair throughout the state of California. She thanks her sponsors, Whiskey Slide Productions and Angels Camp Body Shop Fitness and Training Studio for their support.”
Kylee Stemen, 18
Calaveras High School
“Kylee Stemen is a Wranglers 4-H club member. She lives in Valley Springs with her parents and younger brother. She has been a 4-H member since she was 6 years old. As a 4-H member she has been the vice president and president of her club as well as a junior leader in several projects. After graduating high school in June, she plans on attending Modesto Junior College, and aspires to transfer to University of California, Davis to pursue a degree in veterinary science. She is participating in the Saddle Queen competition because she wants to be able to represent her community and become more involved in the rodeo community in order to uphold and promote her western heritage. Her other interests include painting, training young horses, and helping young riders gain their confidence. Her sponsors are Buchanan’s Country Feed and More Pet Store.”
For the complete schedule of events at the Calaveras County Homecoming, visit frogtown.org.