The Calaveras County Arts Council announced on Jan. 24 that the remainder of the 2022 Ovations Performing Arts Series has been canceled, due to health and safety concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 surge “in Calaveras County and beyond.”
The statement posted online read, “...it was with great regret that the board of directors of the Calaveras County Arts Council voted last Saturday to cancel the remainder of the 2022 Ovations Concert Series. All tickets will be refunded.”
Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro said that the musicians scheduled to play on Jan. 9, the John Jorgenson Quintet, canceled their performance due to other venues in their tour canceling or postponing scheduled events. Jorgenson, considered the “American ambassador of gypsy jazz,” had been touring with a group of musicians throughout California, with shows booked in Santa Barbara, Oakland, Healdsburg, and Auburn, in addition to the Ovations performance, which was to be held in the Alhambra Music Room at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys.
Mazzaferro explained, “These are professional musicians who make a living doing this, they go out on tour. When the tour venues start canceling, then it kills them economically.”
With the abrupt cancellation on top of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Calaveras County Arts Council decided to cancel the rest of the series, which included three more concerts.
The Arts Council’s message read, “We felt the risk in continuing was too great and that the health and well-being of our patrons, performers and staff must take precedence.”
Mazzaferro said the decision was difficult, but ultimately the council stands by their vote. Mazzaferro told the Enterprise that the community has been appreciative and supportive,” adding that “This county has always been really wonderful about supporting the arts.”
According to Mazzaferro, some members of the public have reached out via email to express gratitude to the board for “making the right choice.”
While the indoor Ovations concert series has been canceled, the Arts Council is still looking forward to hosting their free Music in the Parks concert series, which will feature local acts at public parks throughout the county all summer long. Mazzaferro says the Arts Council is already planning this year’s Music in the Parks and encourages local musicians and bands to contact her if they wish to be considered.
The Arts Council is also looking forward to a brand new Art Spirit exhibition in March, featuring art made by local high school students. Art teachers Mr. Waelty from Bret Harte and Ms. York from Calaveras High School will collect, prepare, and deliver the student’s art to the gallery in early March. The show will be professionally juried, and ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded. A closing reception is scheduled for April 4 at the gallery store location at 22 North Main St in San Andreas.
Follow the Calaveras Arts Council online at https://www.calaverasarts.org/ or on Facebook at calaverasarts for more information.