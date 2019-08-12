Sharpen up those pencils and wits. It’s slogan time again.
The board of directors for the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee recently announced they are seeking the slogan for the 2020 fair, which will be featured on artwork and marketing materials once selected.
According to fair organizers, the slogan theme can be centered on Calaveras County history, country living, Mark Twain, rodeo, recreation, agricultural commodities (poultry, cattle, etc.), fairs, or any other creative idea that represents the area.
In the past, themes have included “Be a Kid Again,” “Boot, Chaps and Cowboy Hats,” “Heard it through the Grape Vine,” “Going Frog Wild” and many others.
Suggestions can be mailed to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222 or emailed to laurie@frogtown.org. The deadline to submit suggestions is Sept. 9, 2019. The fair runs from May 14 through 17, 2020.
The person whose slogan idea is selected will receive a VIP package to the 2020 Calaveras County Fair.