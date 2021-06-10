The Arnold Lions Club has announced that it is participating in a community recycling challenge put on by Trex, a company that specializes in wood-alternative decking products.
“While the Lions Clubs are probably best known for their work with the blind and vision impaired, the environment is also very much a focus of the Lions,” a press release from the Arnold Lions Club reads. “As you might expect, residents of Arnold are environmentally conscious.”
Over the course of six months, the club will be collecting plastic film in special containers placed around the county.
“If the Lions collect 500 or more pounds of plastic film in six months our community will receive a bench from Trex,” the release reads. “That is about 40,000 plastic bags.”
The Lions Club is partnering with local businesses to carry out the challenge. In Arnold, collection bins have been placed in front of Big Trees Market and Ace Hardware.
“Other area businesses are joining in our effort,” Lions Club member Rod Smith said. “Masie Bleu and Creative Cookware in Murphys are contributing to the effort. We are hoping other businesses will join us as well.”
The collection bins are for plastic film only, which includes shrink wrap, bubble wrap, grocery bags, shopping bags, plastic mailing envelopes, bread wrappers, cereal bags and clean storage bags, among others.
“If the product rips when you pull it or crinkles like cellophane, it is not suitable,” the release reads. “Plastic bottles and hard plastic are not suitable.”
In order to be recycled, the plastics must be clean, dry and free of food residue.
“You can help us reach our goal and you can help us reduce plastic film in local landfills,” the release reads. “We do not intend to stop after six months.”