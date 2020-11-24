At the third general meeting of the Bret Harte FFA chapter on Nov. 18, 41 second-year FFA members received their Chapter FFA degree, the highest award that can be given at the chapter level.
Twenty-one of the recipients attended the event in person, while the other 20 awardees attended virtually due to COVID-19 guidelines.
In order to receive the honor, the FFA members had to receive their Greenhand degree, complete 180 hours in an agriculture class, organize and carry out three FFA activities, raise $150, work 45 hours in the record book, demonstrate parliamentary procedures, show progress in an FFA program and maintain an upstanding scholastic record.
The recipients were each given a certificate of completion and a silver emblem for their FFA jacket.
“The Bret Harte FFA Chapter is proud to represent and inscribe these 41 names into the records,” Bret Harte FFA Reporter Brenna Flanagan said.
Also at the meeting, the Bret Harte FFA Officers announced the 2020-2021 Greenhand Officers, who include Sophie Bouma, Addy Heermance, Aurora Lewis, Taleah Lusk, Esme Cole, Angela Espejel, Makenna Tuthill, Taylee McDaniel and Jaedyn Miller.
“Both Greenhand Officers and Chapter Degree recipients have worked to serve their chapter to their utmost capability and are more than deserving of these respectable awards,” Flanagan said. “They continue to ‘Be the Light’ in 2020.”