I choose people.
Learning to roll with the punches was hard for me. I like to plan things down to the last detail. Nothing ever goes as planned, but at least I felt like I still had some control. My mother always told me control was an illusion, and maybe I had to rebel against that, or find out for myself. When I did finally give up, I did just that: gave up. And let it all go to chaos. That’s not healthy either.
So I’ve learned to plan, reasonably, but to be ready to just go where the wind blows. Just like everything in life, I need to know where I am going, but I can take many routes to get there. No one will remember the tiny details in two years, maybe less, and they really don’t matter as much as I think. Life isn’t in the details, it is in the people, in the memories.
This week we had a get together in which a key planner was missing, and she was really missed! All the little things she does to make everything run smoothly that we never noticed were suddenly appreciated. We all had a great time, and missed her greatly for the things she does behind the scenes. We missed our delegator mostly for her company, her smile, and her way of putting everyone at ease and making us all feel important. Remember, it is you who are important, not the little details. Don’t get me wrong, I love the tiniest little detail, and wish I had time to be that Pinterest mom, but my kids will remember people and I want to be there.
This is a recipe my son and I worked out this week. We had to eat soup far too much due to dental appointments and were looking for something different, good and easy. I’m not really sure what to call it yet. Any ideas? We took it to a potluck and there were no leftovers; it passed the test.
Cheddar, Bacon, Broccoli, Cauliflower Soup
4 cups milk
6-8 slices of bacon
2 tablespoons of the bacon grease
2+ tablespoons flour (use enough to soak up the grease to thicken the soup)
1 can broth, I used vegetable
2 bags of frozen broccoli and cauliflower (they’re mixed)
1½ pounds of freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
Measure out the milk and set on counter. Fry the bacon in a frying pan until crispy. Put on paper towels to drain while you start the soup. Add 2 tablespoons bacon grease to a large soup pot. Add flour to the grease (just enough to soak up the grease) and make a thin batter. Add broth and frozen vegetables to the pot. Cook over medium heat, covered, for about 20 minutes, or until the broccoli and cauliflower are tender. While you wait, chop the bacon and shred the cheese. NOTE: Cheese melts better it you grate it yourself instead of buying it shredded, I’m not sure why. Add the cheese to the soup when ready and after it melts, add room-temperature or warmed milk. Adding cold milk will cause the cheese to curdle and the soup will look very unappetizing. You can add more milk if you are looking to stretch the soup or prefer a thinner consistency. Add the bacon and serve.