When John Silva set out on his month-long Mokelumne River “Source-to-Sea” adventure in early June, he knew it was going to be difficult.
He had no idea, however, that just one day after his return from the 600-mile expedition, a wildfire would begin in the canyon of the very same river whose waters he followed to the sea and back up to his home in Pine Grove. Nor could he have predicted that a day later, his home would fall under a mandatory evacuation order due to the raging fire nearby.
Silva completed his expedition on July 3, returning home from the grueling adventure which took him across the state from Jackson in Amador County to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and back, all by “human-powered” sports including bikepacking, backpacking, mountain climbing, whitewater kayaking and rafting, canyoneering, and even sea kayaking.
The Source-to-Sea trip was “an obvious choice” for Silva, who is a lifelong kayaker and whitewater rafter and was a fan of the river long before he moved to Amador County nearly 40 years ago.
Silva, a retired sergeant from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and self-proclaimed “avid outdoor adventure enthusiast,” organized the expedition through his charitable organization Give Back Adventures, which operates under the umbrella of the 501(c)(3) Amador Community Foundation. Silva says he created Give Back Adventures after retiring in 2019 as a way to “parlay my passion for adventures while at the same time giving back to the community through whatever the chosen charity is going to be.”
The expedition followed the Mokelumne River from its headwaters at the top of alpine mountain peaks along Ebbett’s Pass, down through Gold Country, across the Delta and out to sea in the San Francisco Bay. Steve Sugden, a friend whom Silva met on his previous expedition—a 3,000-mile mountain bike tour from Canada to Mexico in 2021—accompanied Silva on most of the journey.
After returning to Amador County by mountain bike, Silva was able to briefly celebrate both a successful expedition and the 4th of July holiday at his home in Pine Grove. Until, that is, a wildfire started on Electra Road in the nearby Mokelumne River canyon.
Silva said when the fire broke out, “it was a dreaded feeling of 100% deja-vu” to his experience with the Butte Fire of 2015, calling it “eerily close” to the same location and timeframe he witnessed seven years ago when he was a sergeant.
“It’s just a surreal feeling,” he added.
Despite the feeling of dread, Silva was not prepared to evacuate a day later when his neighborhood, Pine Acres, was added to the evacuation list in Amador County.
While Silva’s wife has evacuated, Silva felt he needed more time to prepare his home for the fire, and says “it wasn’t a rash decision for me, it was the right decision.”
He continued, “There were things that I wanted to be able to do to improve the defensible space.”
After a recent news interview of Silva aired, where Silva said that he “felt safe enough” staying home despite evacuation orders, the retired police officer and former office of emergency services coordinator wanted to make clear that he is not encouraging people to disobey the mandatory evacuation orders and stay in their homes.
He posted an announcement on the Give Back Adventures Facebook page, writing, “Despite my decision, I strongly urge & highly recommend that all residents comply with evacuation orders and even more so to evacuate early.”
While Silva’s neighborhood is still under evacuation orders, others in Amador County have had evacuation orders lifted to evacuation warnings, and containment has been steadily growing.
Silva says he is feeling positive, “but I also realize if there is a drastic change in wind direction or wind speed, that things can change. I was under no illusion from the start that it would be ok for sure, but I was ready to go if I needed to.”
Meanwhile, Silva is planning to meet his friend and co-adventurer Sugden as he finishes his last leg of the Source-to-Sea trip, which was interrupted by a wedding out of state.
The Mokelumne River Source-to-Sea expedition benefits The Foothill Conservancy, a nonprofit based in Jackson whose mission is "to protect, restore, and sustain the natural and human environment in Amador and Calaveras counties for the benefit of current and future generations." The Foothill Conservancy was integral in getting the Mokelumne River, which runs through parts of Amador and Calaveras counties, declared as California’s 12th Wild and Scenic River in 2018, allowing for better protection of the river and its watershed.
For more information on Give Back Adventures, visit givebackadventures.com or follow on Facebook. For more information on The Foothill Conservancy, visit foothillconservancy.org. Donations can be made at amadorcommunityfoundation.org/mokelumne-river-source-to-the-sea/