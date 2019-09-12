Monday, Sept. 2

William Allen Wilkerson Jr., 48, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at 6839 Fricot City Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of rape by force.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Dennis Willard Fields Jr., 29, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. at 607 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Grant Duncan Scott Hill, 33, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. at 1925 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Todd Anthony Skinner, 51, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. at Laurell Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

Jay David Hopwood, 25, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court after a written promise.

Friday, Sept. 6

Zachariah William Conder, 25, of West Point, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. at 1183 John Eaph Trail, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Juliann Marie Eddie, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. at 429 Toyanza Drive, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death.

