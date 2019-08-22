Auditions are still open for Calaveras Has Talent 2019, according to Neil Hjelmervik, director of the Calaveras Youth Organization, the group sponsoring the talent show. The organization’s mission is to support and encourage music education for children in Calaveras County schools.
Visit the Facebook page “Calaveras SAVE Campaign” to fill out an application.
Performers either can send a video audition to SAVE@CalaverasYouth.org or perform a live audition. Auditions will be held at the Bret Harte High School Music Room and the Calaveras High School Music Room Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There is no fee to audition, and participants must be under 20 years old.
“Come and present your best three-minute music or dance act for the chance to compete at Calaveras Has Talent 2019,” Hjelmervik said.
The countywide talent show will be held at the Bret Harte Theater on Oct. 11.