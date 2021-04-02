Kelaita returns to practice at MTMC
Dean Kelaita, MD, is returning to Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) in San Andreas. The physician recently held the position of Calaveras County Public Health Officer, until leaving that post to return to patient care.
MTMC announced Kelaita’s return to the health care organization in a press release on Monday.
“Dr. Kelaita is a natural fit for our health care delivery system,” said President and CEO Doug Archer in the press release. “He is an excellent medical doctor, who has served this entire community for decades.”
Kelaita will be co-medical director alongside of John Krpan, MD, who has a long working career with Kelaita.
“I have worked alongside of Dr. Kelaita for many years,” Krpan said. “He is a very caring and dedicated physician. His leadership and professionalism will be of great support to me, our staff and patients. Both Dr. Kelaita and I will be co-medical directors and will share in all of the responsibilities in providing daily oversight and care throughout all of our family medical centers.”
Kelaita stated in the release that he was excited to be joining MTMC.
“I am excited to be joining Mark Twain Medical Center in a more formal capacity,” Kelaita said. “The organization has made tremendous strides in expanding services under the leadership of the current hospital administration. This partnership will allow me to continue to provide primary care for our community, as well as to contribute administrative expertise and experience to improve the quality of care for the entire organization.”
To schedule an appointment, call (209) 754-2968.
Arts Council announces Poetry Out Loud Winners
Despite the pandemic, the popular Poetry Out Loud competition was held online, battling through connectivity glitches and other challenges. Three competitors were awarded with first through third place in the annual contest of recited prose.
Calaveras High School student Sydney Button won first place with his version of “All This & More” by Mary Karr and “Israfel” by Edgar Allen Poe. Second place was awarded to Rayne Cutchall, and Ana Hernandez took third.
According to a press release issued by the Calaveras County Arts Council, “Poetry Out Loud … is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance at a series of events leading up to a national competition.”
The competition is presented by the Calaveras County Arts Council in partnership with the California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
“This was our third year sponsoring the Calaveras Poetry Out Loud competition,” said Kathy Mazzaferro, executive director of the Arts Council, in the press release. “Because of (COVID-19) and its impact on school site time, coaching was at a minimum. We couldn’t hold our on-site pizza lunches. Ultimately, we held the competition on Zoom.”
Mazzaferro went on to say that it was difficult having contestants and judges participating from their homes because of spotty internet connectivity issues throughout the county. She said the students performed “beautifully” despite the challenges with technology.
“I am always impressed with the work the students take on in memorizing a minimum of two poems each,” Mazzaferro said. “This was our champion’s second attempt to win the title.”
Mazzaferro thanked Ingrid Hjelmervik who served as the event’s coordinator for the third year in a row. She also thanked judges Noel Helmbrecht, Lisa McInturf, Catherine Sargeant and Linda Toren.
“We congratulate all the participants on a job well done,” Mazzaferro said.
Students interested in competing in Poetry Out Loud next year can contact Mazzaferro at (209) 754-1774 or goldrusharts18@gmail.com.