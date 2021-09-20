The following press release was issued by the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club.
It happens every year: We ask. You give. And in 2021 the generosity of our community was over the top! The Angels-Murphys Rotary Club’s annual Shrimp Feed fundraiser was such a success that we ran out of dinner tickets! Attendees had the choice of taking a meal to go, or stay, eat, drink, and dance. The online auction was lively and competitive up to the last second and raised $20,000! We would like to sincerely thank all our generous auction donors and event sponsors. We are always focused on the changing needs of our local residents, and with the proceeds of this great fundraiser our work can continue on scholarships, coats for kids, providing assistance to residents impacted by shutdowns and by fires, collecting wheelchairs and shoes, supporting meal programs, sprucing up our community spaces, providing recycling opportunities, and so much more. We couldn't do this without such incredible community support. THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE MISSION OF ROTARY - "SERVICE ABOVE SELF".