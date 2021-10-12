A ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred last Saturday morning for a brand new farmer’s market in Burson. The McMahan’s Farmers Market and Collectibles held their premier event in a large gravel lot next to the El Torero Mexican Restaurant on Highway 12.
The brand new market recently became a member of the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and also received nonprofit status just a few months ago. The nonprofit describes itself as “a catalyst for the Gold Country’s most prosperous, healthy and sustainable food system.”
Organizer Krystal McMahan was busy Saturday morning talking to customers and vendors, and serving complimentary wine in plastic cups.
She said the farmers market is her dream, years in the making.
The website for McMahan’s Farmers Market states, “Our vision is a food system where agricultural producers can earn a fair profit while caring for the land and their workers, where fresh produce is affordable and accessible to everyone, and where children and adults are nourished by a connection to the land and to their community.”
Vendors at the market were selling antiques and collectibles, farm-fresh eggs, jam, plants, produce, and various crafts and treats. The Calaveras JR Reds Cheer team had a booth, serving lemonade and home-baked treats to raise money for varsity jackets.
One vendor, Pat Ryan, of Ione, was selling rustic birdhouse cabins made from local reclaimed wood. Several of his designs incorporate old newspaper clippings, which had been used as wallpaper in the 100-year-old home he’s been restoring.
Another vendor, Megan Riggins, was selling her homemade hot chocolate bombs—chocolate balls filled with cocoa and decorated with sprinkles and ganache that can be simply dropped into a mug with hot water or milk for the perfect decadent drink.
The market is still accepting new vendors, with ample room to grow. The market occurs two Saturdays each month, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The next market occurs on Oct. 23.
For more information contact Krystal McMahan at krystalmacmahanca@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/mcmahansfarmersmarket.