A free event in San Andreas this weekend will offer a chance for the community to come together after a difficult year.
Hometown on Main will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Main Street will be closed to traffic to make way for live music from the Mid Whiskeys, food and drink vendors and all the goods the local merchants have to offer.
Matthew Brock and Alexandra James took the lead in organizing the event, which is sponsored by the San Andreas Recreation and Park District. James is a commissioner on the Calaveras County Parks and Recreation Commission, while Brock is on the board of the San Andreas Recreation and Park District.
Brock was born in San Andreas and has lived most of his life in the town, though he currently works as a fireman for the city of San Jose. He said that he was inspired to organize an event on Main Street after attending a high school rally that closed off the street.
“I noticed what a nice venue Main Street is,” he said. “I figured someday I’d like to set up an event on Main Street, mostly just to bring the residents and visitors together in the county.”
Businesses along Main Street have been encouraged to hold open houses, and Gooney’s Bar and Grill, the Calaveras County Arts Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the Black Bart Restaurant, the Metropolitan, the Calaveras County Historical Society and For Succ Sake are among the establishments that will be open, Brock said.
Funds raised from concession sales and donations will benefit the local VFW post, which has had a difficult time with fundraising recently.
“The VFW usually raises about $25,000 a year by selling beer and margaritas at the fairgrounds during the fair, and also selling safe and sane fireworks, but both of those fundraisers didn’t happen this year,” Brock said. “All the proceeds from this event are going to go to VFW Post 2600 in San Andreas.”
Along with raising funds, Brock said that he hoped to bring the community together.
“That’s our goal,” he said. “After this long, hard time we’ve had to just get together and celebrate our town and all the people that live here.”
Brock said that he wanted to thank the county planning department and administration for their assistance.
“The county is streamlining the process to be able to hold events like this, so we’re hoping to be able to use Main Street a lot more,” he said.