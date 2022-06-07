It began with a sneer from one local kid to another about the new girl in town. “I feel bad for whoever marries that thing,” said the third-grader to his friend. Years later, while attending Calaveras High School, Gerald “Jerry” Meyers took “that thing”—aka his future wife, Venita Andrews—out for a date. And the rest is history.
On June 7, the couple celebrated 70 years of marriage at their home in West Point, where they have lived for most of those years.
Daughter Janelle Pontee remembers growing up in West Point when her father worked for Calaveras Unified School District as a school bus driver and trainer. He was also a pastor at the West Point Covenant Church, and every Wednesday after he taught his class, “they’d go have pie at the church.”
Much of the Meyers’ relationship revolved around the church; the two were even married in the yard of the parsonage house next door.
Pontee recalls her mother working as a substitute teacher as well, despite having seven children to raise, and says her parents are “the most selfless people I know.”
The two Calaveras High graduates (Meyers graduated in the class of 1951 and Andrews in 1952) went to college together right after high school at Pacific Bible College, now known as Azusa Pacific University. After graduating from college in 1956, the couple returned to Calaveras County with a sense of purpose.
“They set out to serve the community, and that’s exactly what they did,” says Pontee.
While teaching, raising a family and running a church, the couple also homed dozens—Pontee estimates more than 50—foster children, some for a few days and others for several years. Mr. Meyers was also a volunteer firefighter and participated in search and rescue operations.
“I definitely took it for granted,” says Pontee, who contacted the Enterprise to tell her parents’ story. Pontee admitted that growing up, she assumed “everyone had great parents.”
Now she acknowledges that she and her six other siblings—plus the Meyers’ 38 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids—are “so blessed” to have the example of her parents’ love.
Up until a couple of years ago, Mr. Meyers was still officiating weddings and funerals though he is no longer a pastor. The Meyers both have medical concerns that keep them home these days, and dementia has started to set in.
Their daughter tells them, “Now it’s time to let everyone else serve you. It’s time for you guys to relax.”
Pontee and family plan to celebrate the remarkable couple’s love at their granddaughter Kaley’s wedding, happening the same week as their 70th anniversary, with a special toast just for them.