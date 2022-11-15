Crowds lined the streets of downtown Copperopolis to pay tribute to local veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The parade was put on by the Copperopolis Veteran of Foreign Affairs Post (VFW Post 12118). An early morning pancake breakfast, hosted by the Copperopolis Community Center, kicked off the day.
Linda Beck, President of the Copperopolis Community Center Board of Directors, gave a small history lesson while hosting the pancake breakfast at the Armory. She explained that it was the only post west of the Mississippi that had armed soldiers due to the importance of the copper mines for shell casings.
She also had pictures of Civil War veterans who were stationed there, including a band.
“I thought, well, what better place to be able to have it? I have pictures of the soldiers and the band out on the table. It just seemed like it seemed like a good fit to be able to participate in thanking our veterans,” said Beck.
Among the many attendees, Angels Camp Mayor Alvin Broglio gave a tour of the Copperopolis Museum, while District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf and Sheriff Rick DiBasilio participated in the parade.
Many local veterans took the chance to showcase their classic cars while waving at the cheering spectators.
