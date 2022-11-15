16 Vets Making Pancakes

Vietnam Veterans Mike Schafstall (Left) and Jim Jones (Right) make pancakes for hungry visitors. Schafstall served in the Navy and Jones in the Army. 

 

Crowds lined the streets of downtown Copperopolis to pay tribute to local veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The parade was put on by the Copperopolis Veteran of Foreign Affairs Post (VFW Post 12118). An early morning pancake breakfast, hosted by the Copperopolis Community Center, kicked off the day. 

Linda Beck, President of the Copperopolis Community Center Board of Directors, gave a small history lesson while hosting the pancake breakfast at the Armory. She explained that it was the only post west of the Mississippi that had armed soldiers due to the importance of the copper mines for shell casings.

Veterans Day Parade (27).JPG
The flag hanging in the Copperopolis Armory was presented to the post captain in 1865 by the Ladies of Copperopolis.
Veterans Day Parade (42).JPG
Many gathered in the museum to get a little taste of Copperoplis’s history before walking down the street to the parade. 

 
Veterans Day Parade (5).JPG
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

