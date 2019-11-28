Residents gave thanks for family and friends at the time-honored West Point Elementary Community Thanksgiving Feast in the school’s multipurpose room on Nov. 26 to enjoy the dishes they helped create.
“We’ve got community here, we have families here, we have students here, and this really reminds me that it’s a time to give thanks and have gratitude,” West Point teacher and Principal Katie Hood said as she addressed the large crowd.
After taking a moment of silence to give thanks, attendees enthusiastically dug into a classic Thanksgiving spread, provided through a community effort.
According to Hook, the school’s parent-teacher club roasted seven turkeys for the event, while the stuffing, cornbread, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and 12 pumpkin pies were made by the students. Families were encouraged to bring their favorite dishes.
Following the feast, students were dismissed from school for the holiday, with the impending winter storm drawing near.