Having grown up living mostly in urban areas, I’ve never had a personal relationship with any members of my local law enforcement, fire departments, or other civil servants. In fact, the only interactions I had were tinged with fear and anxiety—getting pulled over for traffic violations, the time my sisters and I left pizza rolls in the oven and returned home to a crew of firemen on our front porch, or when I got attacked by a girl at school and my mom called both the police department and the local news station. Naturally, then, it was pretty scary to imagine intentionally seeking out an encounter with law enforcement, but that’s just what I did, nerves aside, when I set out for a ride-along with a deputy from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
For five-and-a-half hours, I rode alongside a “lawman” of 17 years, the last 10 served in Calaveras County, who also happens to be in active service to the Army Reserves, a father of two, a husband, and a resident of Angels Camp, among other things. At the request of the sheriff’s office, this individual will not be named, but I’d like to acknowledge my gratitude for what turned out to be an informative and uplifting experience.
While I was “sweating bullets” in the passenger seat, nervously chatting away, my companion was calm, friendly, yet focused—often politely interrupting our conversation to direct my attention to a suspicious-looking vehicle, or to explain a dispatch call coming over the radio. The unnamed deputy went out of his way to make sure I was comfortable, understood the situations that came up and why he made the decisions he did, and most of all, that I was safe, advising me that I may be directed to leave the vehicle while on a call if it wasn’t the safest place for me to be in that situation. This made my mouth go dry, as I realized, sitting there, that I could potentially be in harm’s way.
Luckily, it was “a slow day,” which for the deputy and I meant three minor traffic stops, checking out a few spots known to have unsavory and/or illegal activities, and a few interesting radio calls, too. The deputy seemed to think I’d missed out on the more exciting stuff, but for me, it was plenty, and it provided insight into the daily life of our local law enforcement.
After meeting up at the sheriff’s office headquarters in San Andreas, where a shift typically begins with daily briefings, I took a tour of the facility, which included the “behind the scenes” office areas of financial and legal departments, the dispatch center, a high-tech crisis center, briefing room, and a gym. I was permitted into the area where evidence is taken to obtain fingerprints and the walls are lined with heavy-duty lockers, though the door to the high-security evidence room beyond was shut tight. Along the way, I was introduced to several employees who have served the sheriff’s department for over a decade as well as a few who were newer to their roles, and I met a wall of employee photos, Post-it notes with stick-figure doodles covering the faces of those who’ve left. High turnover, I learned, is common within several departments.
The deputy I rode with patrols the southeastern part of the county, from Copperopolis to Murphys. Another deputy patrols the northernmost parts, from Murphys up to Bear Valley.
As we headed to our first stop, driving along Highway 49 from San Andreas, a beat-up-looking older-model SUV caught the deputy’s attention. The rear end looked as if it had been crunched in, and it was held together by a yellow bungee cord. One of the vehicle’s rear brake lights was not working. The deputy identified the driver as a drug user based on facial features—a nuanced skill that comes with years of drug interdiction work. Our first traffic stop ensued. Things got a bit scary when the driver crossed traffic, entering a dirt road that led to a private residence. This, the deputy later explained, could have been a very dangerous situation, particularly if the driver drove all the way up to a residence. Luckily, the driver stopped at the road’s entrance and cooperated with the deputy when asked to exit the vehicle, though he displayed signs of emotional distress.
As did I, now left alone in the passenger seat of the deputy’s Ford F-150 XL, making eye contact through the windshield with the wide-eyed, tattoo-covered driver standing behind his vehicle. While the deputy searched the vehicle and communicated with dispatch, he remained calm and amiable, attempting to diffuse the tension with the driver, who was muttering to himself and obviously upset. I’m sure I breathed a sigh of relief when we got back on the road a while later, unharmed.
The second stop was a similar situation, though in a different part of the county. Now in Copperopolis, the deputy patrolled some of his “project” areas that he said were known to have a high amount of activity and calls. Another driver, this time an elderly man in a truck, caught the deputy’s eye as the vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and turned left without signaling. He pulled over quickly. Words were exchanged while the deputy called in the plates and checked on the driver. A simple and painless stop—the man, described as “a nice old guy” by the deputy, was sent off with a warning. The next one followed immediately after and wasn’t quite as cut-and-dry.
A dusty dark green sedan crossed our path, turning into a gas station, and we followed. With the hood stuck slightly open and missing rims on its tires, the car was in rough shape. The driver, too. Another older gentleman, this driver wasn’t as cooperative as the other two and refused access to his vehicle, though he admitted to having weapons inside and to being a convicted felon. There were also two large bags of unprocessed marijuana in the car, visible through the window. After talking to the driver outside of the vehicle for a few minutes, the deputy detained him, placing him in the backseat of the F-150. The driver was unable to provide proof of insurance or vehicle registration, though he claimed to have them. The deputy offered to retrieve them from the glove box through the open car window, and after a few minutes of back-and-forth was given permission to do so, though the glove box was empty.
The deputy said that I could get out of the truck, so this time I stood (awkwardly) in front of the two vehicles in the gas station parking lot, listening while the man and the deputy went around, the man asking for a ticket so he could be on his way, and the deputy asking for proof of insurance and registration so he could be on his.
Citing legal references and offering to let the civilian man read them, the deputy explained his right to detain the man on suspicion of illegal activity and potential danger, per the law resulting from the Terry v. Ohio case of 1968 (which has mostly been upheld, though occasionally come under scrutiny, like being deemed unconstitutional by a New York judge in 2013).
The deputy determined this to be the safest route to take, he later explained, knowing that if he let the man go back to his car, the individual would have access to a weapon. Without permission to search the car, however, the two were at a standstill. Eventually, the man was deemed harmless and issued a citation for the initial offense—driving without a seatbelt—and was released.
Afterwards, the deputy explained the situation and his thought process to me, even asking for my opinion on the situation. He talked about when “the squeeze isn’t worth the juice,” and how a deputy sometimes has to prioritize the best use of their limited resources. I could see how a minor traffic stop like this could easily burn up an entire afternoon for little return in reducing crime or keeping the community safe.
The deputy, who somehow kept his eyes trained on everything at once while talking to me—driving, fielding calls on his cell and radio and watching call details pop up on the computer screen—pointed out a woman driving a golf cart on a side road as an example of common illegal activity that might not always warrant a deputy’s time and effort. At least not compared to a call for a domestic disturbance, drug bust, or child endangerment. Those are all things that a sheriff’s deputy takes calls for on a regular basis, if not daily.
After our last stop, we drove to Arnold to meet with another deputy, fielding a call for a suspicious scene at a home. We met up with this younger deputy in a nearby parking lot. He was described to me as shy and quiet, yet within minutes, we were laughing at some bizarre situations the two deputies had encountered. Minutes after that, we were talking about the horrible images that have stuck in their minds and how they cope with continuous exposure to traumatic situations and events, like earlier this month, when a shootout in Jenny Lind led to an officer-involved fatality.
On the ride back to the office in San Andreas, the senior deputy and I continued the conversation about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and new studies on what is actually happening in the brain when a person is exposed to traumatic events. He spoke about the emotional toll of “being on” while at work and then “switching to dad mode” when he goes home.
We talked about how someone in his position maintains a healthy work-life balance. It’s a real struggle, apparently, due to high turnover and frequent overtime requirements beyond the four on, four off 12-hour-long shifts the deputies work.
“It’s just brutal,” he said.
Long hours and few days off, staying calm while dealing with high-stress situations, constant multitasking and being on alert, interacting with and sympathizing with victims’ families, and a nonstop rollercoaster of adrenaline surges, trauma, and emotional triggers are some of the difficult things a deputy is faced with, on top of trying to “put [his] family first.”
The deputy shared a “longevity secret” for those in law enforcement, giving the example of a wheel with spokes, like on a ship. Each spoke represents a different part of a person’s life- family, religion, hobbies, and work. This “wheel of life” demonstrates how to balance different areas of life, not putting all of your energy into just one thing. If that spoke were to break—loss of a job, relationship, or another unexpected upset—a person would be left with nothing to grasp onto.
For those in law enforcement, the deputy believes it’s especially important to have that balance, a lesson he incorporates into his own life. He attends church and Bible study with his wife, works out at the gym every morning, and prays for “the people I’m involved with,” particularly the families of victims.
The deputy also recommended the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement,” which he calls a “staple read.” The book, he says, helped him overcome burnout and change his way of thinking about the job. That perspective shift kept him from being one of the many who find it too difficult, demanding, or frustrating and either quit or become angry and take it out on their families or try to cope with substance abuse. Others resort to suicide.
When asked what his favorite part of the job is, the deputy answered that he loves working with his “brothers in arms,” whom he says are good people who are “hellaciously shot at” yet return to work the next day.
“I love seeing that grit,” he said. “I love it and I respect it.”
At the end of the day, I shook the deputy’s hand and left the sheriff’s office, making sure not to speed as I followed the deputy out to the highway. While I’ll probably always have a healthy fear of flashing red-and-blue lights, this experience allowed me a glimpse behind the curtain to get a clear view of a complex and difficult job well done.