Having grown up living mostly in urban areas, I’ve never had a personal relationship with any members of my local law enforcement, fire departments, or other civil servants. In fact, the only interactions I had were tinged with fear and anxiety—getting pulled over for traffic violations, the time my sisters and I left pizza rolls in the oven and returned home to a crew of firemen on our front porch, or when I got attacked by a girl at school and my mom called both the police department and the local news station. Naturally, then, it was pretty scary to imagine intentionally seeking out an encounter with law enforcement, but that’s just what I did, nerves aside, when I set out for a ride-along with a deputy from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. 

For five-and-a-half hours, I rode alongside a “lawman” of 17 years, the last 10 served in Calaveras County, who also happens to be in active service to the Army Reserves, a father of two, a husband, and a resident of Angels Camp, among other things. At the request of the sheriff’s office, this individual will not be named, but I’d like to acknowledge my gratitude for what turned out to be an informative and uplifting experience.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

