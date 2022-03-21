Inclement weather doesn’t dampen Murphys Irish Day return

I was 12 years old and in a Boy Scout uniform selling lemonade last time I attended Murphys Irish Day. Now, I have made my return at the old age of 27.
March 19 was the first Irish Day in two years, since the two previous were canceled due to COVID-19.
I wasn’t expecting a huge crowd due to it being cloudy and drizzly, which was perfect Irish weather if you ask me—but to my surprise, it was absolutely packed, and I had to park down the street.
After enduring a grueling 0.3-mile walk from the parking lot and finding Enterprise photographer Vicki Aguilar, I set out on a quest for beer. This is when I realized just how many people flock to Murphys for Irish Day. The streets were packed with not only people from Calaveras County but other parts of the states as well.
After acquiring beer, I started making my way through the crowd. I eventually made it to Pablito’s Basecamp Taco Truck, which was located across from Dea-Bathroom Machineries. This was their first Irish Day since opening.
Owner Pablo Zamudio told the Enterprise, “It was a great movement in the right direction after these crazy years we have had. It was a letdown that we got rain after having perfect weather all week, but it was great that it didn't stop a lot of people from showing up. I'm excited that we were able to beautify a forgotten part of Main Street and provide people another nice area to hang out (and) get some good food to help counter all the beer.”
After acquiring more beer and running into my cousin as well as other familiar faces, I decided to get some candy from Nelson’s Candy Kitchen, which was of course packed with people looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.
As I walked down the crowded street, I took some time to look at all of the vendors that lined the sidewalks. You could get anything from custom hats, crafts, jewelry, plants, and roasted corn nuts from Moke Hill Nuts & Candies.
There were tons of volunteers working hard to make Irish Day a success, including volunteer sheriff Sandra Sandra Kraft who said, “Murphys Irish Day was a huge success in spite of the inclement weather.”
Among the volunteers was District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway who said she “had a marvelous time, from road patrol to garbage pickup.The people attending seem to be having a good time, mellow, friendly, dogs and kids, rain showers and all. The parade was outstanding. Volunteers, residents, and visitors all seemed happy to be out. I had my face painted by a former Colorado state senator.”
Michelle Plotnik, President of the Murphys Business Association told the Enterprise, “Our Day went better than we expected given the rain. We were all really happy with the way things went, despite it being our first event in two years. We had such great attendees (and) we all got to hang out and have a great time. We appreciated all the people who came out and stayed, and we particularly appreciate all of our volunteers and entertainers who all showed up.”
“It was a wonderful Day having the first big town event,” said Lilian from Milliare Winery. “There was a nice mix of local folks and visitors watching the parade and walking through town. The sprinkles and rain did not stop anyone from having a good time. Here at Milliaire Winery, the tasting room was buzzing with happy cheerful customers all day long.”