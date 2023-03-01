The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are partnering with the Calaveras County Fair to put on a joint youth education program. The program is called “Not Even Once” and was developed by Calaveras County Fair CEO Laurie Giannini.

“Not Even Once” centers around preventing youth from ever trying drugs. Giannini had previously come up with the idea during a recent town hall event where Lt. Greg Stark was a guest speaker. One of the big focuses of the campaign is prevention revolving around methamphetamine, which Stark said is the most prevalent drug in the county. 

Laurie Giannini and Lt. Greg Stark came together for an informational video as part of the “Not Even Once” campaign. 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.