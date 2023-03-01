The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are partnering with the Calaveras County Fair to put on a joint youth education program. The program is called “Not Even Once” and was developed by Calaveras County Fair CEO Laurie Giannini.
“Not Even Once” centers around preventing youth from ever trying drugs. Giannini had previously come up with the idea during a recent town hall event where Lt. Greg Stark was a guest speaker. One of the big focuses of the campaign is prevention revolving around methamphetamine, which Stark said is the most prevalent drug in the county.
The sheriff’s office stated in a release, “The program ‘Not Even Once’ focuses on educating youth regarding the dangers of drug use. With the real threat of Fentanyl exposure and other harmful effects of illegal drugs, even trying or experimenting could pose a significant threat to their health and well-being.”
“Outreach programs are very important to educate youth on the dangers of drugs. The sooner we can reach them, the more of a positive impact we can have in regards to them making good choices regarding drug use,” said Stark.
While the campaign focuses on educating youth on the dangers of drugs, it also includes a coloring contest for elementary school students. The winners in each grade level will receive free admission and a t-shirt for the 2023 Calaveras County Fair.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that Sheriff Rick DiBasilio is always looking for ways to interact with the community.
“Without community involvement, this and other programs would not be possible. We would like to thank Laurie Giannini and others like her who take time out of their day to help make Calaveras a better place to live and thrive,” states the release.
“Drugs are extremely addictive. Addiction can come as the initial. Additionally, the risk of legal drugs containing fentanyl is a significant concern. The Sheriff’s office school resource officer is interacting with students and promoting the program. Typically, a given day of similar actions with students from around the county. This will give them an additional opportunity to discuss the negative effects of drug usage,” said Stark.
For more information on Not Even Once contact the Calaveras County Fairgrounds at (209) 736-2561.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.