28 SAR Training 1.jpg

Calaveras County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) volunteers participate in a swift water training exercise. 

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue team (CCSAR) is celebrating its 35-year anniversary as a branch of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout the years, we have been blessed with many excellent people who displayed selfless service to find and aid those who have become lost or injured and needed rescuing. We couldn’t do it without the (CCSAR) team. They are a great group of individuals who risk their own safety to help others with no expectation of reward. We thank them for their service and invite everyone in the county to recognize and thank them too,” said Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.

28 SAR Training 2.jpg

CCSAR officially formed in 1987 when the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors consolidated several search and rescue teams into one branch under the sheriff's office. 

One of the earliest rescue missions for the team was in 1988 when a man fell down a mineshaft in Mokelumne Hill. According to the Calaveras County Rescue Teams 35 Year Report, “...he had fallen approximately 100 feet down a mine shaft in Mokelumne Hill. The rescue was accomplished by lowering a volunteer down the mine shaft using a well-planned mechanical advantage system and extracting the victim.”

28 SAR Pulley Sketch.png

A sketch of the pulley system used in the rescue effort. 

More recently in 2019, the CCSAR team was also involved in the search for missing automotive journalist David Johnson, who had disappeared while on a motorcycle trip. The search made national headlines. Unfortunately, the search ended with the team recovering Johnson’s body in the Mokelumne River, where it is believed he had drowned. 

CCSAR has also been involved in many youth programs, such as Hug-A-Tree. The program teaches survival skills for children in the event that they get lost in the wild. 

28 SAR Training 3.jpg

CCSAR conducts a training exercise involving the transportation of an "injured" person. 

“Since 1984, Calaveras SAR has presented the Hug-a-Tree program every summer at Big Trees State Park. Throughout the years, SAR has also presented the program to numerous schools and community groups. It is estimated that over 15,000 children and adults have attended the Calaveras SAR presentations through the Hug-a-Tree program.” the report reads.

28 SAR Team Mountain.png

Volunteers train in a variety of terrains.

In 1987 the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors consolidated existing search and rescue teams into a single branch of the sheriff’s office. To celebrate this milestone, the team “has commissioned a commemorative coin and four patches depicting historical Search and Rescue patches and the team’s 35th anniversary. Coins may be purchased for the amount of $25, and patches for $20 each. Additionally, a bundle package will be offered to include all four patches and one coin for $100.”

For those interested in becoming a volunteer or purchasing any of the anniversary patches contact Lt. Greg Stark at (209) 754-6783. All proceeds will go towards funding equipment for the volunteer team. 

