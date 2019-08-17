New video production classes begin on Sept. 3 at the Calaveras County Public Access Television Studio in San Andreas.

Studio manager and longtime filmmaker Ed Lark teaches students everything they need to know to borrow and use county-owned video production equipment during the eight-week series of classes. Lark covers camera and sound techniques and ways to improve shows, and discusses problem-solving techniques. He also covers editing on Final Cut Pro.

The classes are presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning on Sept. 3. They are free to Calaveras County residents, but space is limited. Call 754-4021 to reserve and get directions to the studio. Would-be students can also email to calpeg7@gmail.com for applications.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.