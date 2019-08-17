New video production classes begin on Sept. 3 at the Calaveras County Public Access Television Studio in San Andreas.
Studio manager and longtime filmmaker Ed Lark teaches students everything they need to know to borrow and use county-owned video production equipment during the eight-week series of classes. Lark covers camera and sound techniques and ways to improve shows, and discusses problem-solving techniques. He also covers editing on Final Cut Pro.
The classes are presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning on Sept. 3. They are free to Calaveras County residents, but space is limited. Call 754-4021 to reserve and get directions to the studio. Would-be students can also email to calpeg7@gmail.com for applications.