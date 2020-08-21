In the fall of 1848, Henry Angell set up a store in Angels Camp, lending the settlement its name.
Last week, one of his relatives visited the city for the first time, 172 years later.
On Aug. 11, Lynn Angell and his wife, Peggy, stopped by the Angels Camp Museum to discuss the Angell family’s history.
While “Angels Camp” is a misspelling of “Angell’s Camp,” it turns out that the Angell family name originally included only one “l.”
In the 1500s, two brothers in England, both named “Angel,” got into a dispute, Angell said. “One of them got so mad he changed his name to two ‘l’s.’”
Henry Angell wasn’t the only member of the family that played an important role in history. Angell said that his ancestor, Thomas Angell, emigrated from England to the Massachusetts Bay Colony with Roger Williams in 1631. When Williams faced arrest due to his religious and political beliefs, the two left with their families, eventually founding the Colony of Rhode Island.
In the 1830s, Solomon Angell – Angells’ great-great-grandfather and a cousin of Henry Angell – headed west with Joseph Smith and his Mormon followers, eventually playing a role in establishing the settlement in Salt Lake Valley.
“Solomon Angell came with the Latter Day Saints to Utah in 1848 on Brigham Young’s first family wagon train,” Angell said. “Solomon Angell’s sister, Mary Ann Angell, married Brigham Young, and became his first wife. Her headstone is only spelled with one ‘l,’ just because they didn’t know how to spell. Even people today get confused, and say, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Lynn Angell: “A-N-G-E-L.”’ No – two ‘l’s.’”
While Angell has been researching his family’s history since his youth, it was his son who made the connection between the Angell family and Angels Camp.
“Anything with two ‘l’s’ interests me,” he said. “It’s the only line with two ‘l’s’ that ever came to the States.”