Nebraska native Brad Hoshaw likes to write songs that make the listener uncomfortable in all the best ways, tapping into hidden feelings and lending them a “haunting” tenor voice.
“It’s mostly about telling stories that everyone can relate to, but trying to tell them in a way that’s unique and comes across in a way that is authentic and heartfelt,” Hoshaw told the Enterprise in describing his craft.
For many years, the 39-year-old performer enjoyed great success in the eclectic musical hub of Omaha, brushing shoulders with greats like Dolly Parton and sharing the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Bright Eyes, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucero, Black Francis (The Pixies) and American Music Club.
He has also written songs for film, theatre and radio and has self-released several collections of original material, according to his bio.
Last month, Hoshaw traveled halfway across the country to plant new roots with his longtime girlfriend in Wilseyville, and he is poised to enter the next chapter of his musical career.
“It felt like a good time for me to change things up,” Hoshaw said. “I was starting to get a little too comfortable in Omaha – kind of on autopilot.”
The songwriter said he is already drawing inspiration from the vernacular of the natives, the names on street signs and the rich history that the Mother Lode has to offer.
“I’m keeping a notebook of what sounds interesting,” said Hoshaw, who has already made a splash in the local music scene with a performance and interview on Blue Mountain Radio.
“Everybody is extremely generous and helpful,” he said. “I was worried about how competitive people would be with their information, but nobody is kind of hiding their contacts from me or anything.”
Hoshaw said he is relishing the “emphasis on traditional music” in the region: “Folk music, songs from the early 1900s, bluegrass, blues bands. Kind of honoring the heritage of the area.”
The Midwestern musician brings his own influences of Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash and ’90s rock, with some more contemporary interests in Jason Isbell and Gregory Alan Isakov.
Hoshaw’s premier live performance in the Mother Lode will take place Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Club in West Point. Admission is free.