Local cider craftsman on a hunt for historic Calaveras fruit trees

Angels Camp resident Brendan Barnard wants to know about that old apple tree growing in your backyard, and it’s for a deliciously exciting reason.
A self-taught expert and enthusiast of all things cider related, Barnard’s first date with his now-wife, Kris, was at an apple orchard – his self-described “happy place.” At their previous home in San Mateo County, he learned to make old-fashioned hard cider from the apples that grew on their property.
When the couple moved to a 10-acre farm off of Pool Station Road three years ago, it didn’t take much deliberation before they were planting a plethora of heritage apple and pear varieties. The trees, now 2 years old, won’t bear fruit for at least another three years. But the Barnards have a long-term way of looking at things – a vision of a grove for the generations.
Their budding new company, Posterity Ciderworks, hopes to uncork its first keg by spring of next year, utilizing fruits collected from local trees. Thus, Barnard is on a hunt for rare apple, pear, crabapple and quince varieties to graft onto his growing orchard and craft ciders that are truly unique to the Mother Lode region.
“My passion project is trying to track down historic varieties that are more uncommon. They could be lost or strange, new hybrids from historic trees that have been forgotten for about 100 years,” Barnard said.
Unlike the limited array found at the grocery store, the number of apple varieties in existence is vast and ever-expanding due to the fruit’s propensity toward hybridization. In early U.S. history, a grove of apple trees on the homestead not only meant fruit that could be preserved year-round, but also the availability of alcohol.
In fact, when Johnny Appleseed brought coveted apples to the American frontier, they were too sour for eating – they were ideal for making booze. Soft cider’s popularity is relatively recent. For much of history, cider was synonymous with alcohol and the most common beverage in Colonial America, often substituted for water.
“Just like everybody made wine, everybody made cider. It was cheap and easy to make,” said local historian Judith Marvin.
In the Mother Lode, homesteaders grew fruits for making alcohol alongside their food crops. During the latter half of the 19th century, large apple orchards thrived in the higher elevations of Calaveras County, where the winters are colder. According to Marvin, many of those twisted, old groves can still be found near West Point, Murphys and Arnold. Old newspaper clippings show substantial nurseries existed in present-day San Andreas and Columbia, selling over a dozen varieties of apples.
Although cider eventually lost its place as America’s favorite drink, largely due to the Industrial Revolution and the increased popularity of beer, homemade fruit brews still held great importance to Mother Lode residents during Prohibition.
“It became a really big time to sell wine,” Marvin said. “The home winemaker was allowed to make a certain amount. … They made more wine during the Prohibition than any time before or after. I would think the same would go for cider.”
Nonetheless, the hard work of brewing alcohol, as well as expanded job opportunities in the region, eventually drove people away from the homestead lifestyle. However, craft cider, following the trend of microbreweries in recent decades, is making a comeback. Previously lost apple varieties are being rediscovered, along with older, “purer” ways of brewing.
Juxtaposed with more commercial hard cider operations that aim for consistency, artisans like Barnard strive for a complex flavor profile that varies with the vintage, best sipped from a wine glass.
“Our (cider) tastes like it has more layers,” Barnard said. “Sometimes, you taste dried apple, and, sometimes, there’s spice; sometimes, more vanilla and bright apple notes. It’s more unpredictable when you have a less forced relationship with the fruit, and you let it do what it wants to do. It will surprise you.”
According to Barnard, that ancient fruit tree you’ve long neglected on the back 40 might also surprise you. Even some of the most tired-looking trees can often be recultivated, he said, and could even offer a variety that’s entirely new.
“Ideally, it would have fruit on it. … If I can’t identify it right away, we can take sugar and acid measurements on the fruit … maybe narrow it down to 20 options. In springtime, we can see how it flowers – the color and shape – to refine it down,” Barnard said. “Even if you can’t put a name to it, you can say whether it would make good cider. And that, to me, is the real goal – to find these trees that aren’t being utilized and make something that people can really enjoy.”
Contact Posterity Ciderworks at PosterityCiderworks@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram @PosterityCiderworks.