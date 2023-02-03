On Jan. 19, 2023, long-time Mokelumne Hill resident Irene Perbal attended the premier showing of a documentary about her life as a child under Nazi rule during World War II.

Solano Sunset Rotary members Brian and Janet Kendall, owners of Kendall Concepts of Benicia, heard Perbal speak at a Rotary meeting in Vallejo last year and wanted to film her story. With the help of Rotary President Sheryl Lee, Dr. Tom and Gina Snyder, Liz Burleigh, Donna Nunes and other volunteers, Perbal’s story was filmed at Savage and Cooke Distillery on historic Mare Island last February, and the film debuted at an elegant gala at Savage and Cooke last week. There were approximately 160 people who attended the affair.

