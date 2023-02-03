On Jan. 19, 2023, long-time Mokelumne Hill resident Irene Perbal attended the premier showing of a documentary about her life as a child under Nazi rule during World War II.
Solano Sunset Rotary members Brian and Janet Kendall, owners of Kendall Concepts of Benicia, heard Perbal speak at a Rotary meeting in Vallejo last year and wanted to film her story. With the help of Rotary President Sheryl Lee, Dr. Tom and Gina Snyder, Liz Burleigh, Donna Nunes and other volunteers, Perbal’s story was filmed at Savage and Cooke Distillery on historic Mare Island last February, and the film debuted at an elegant gala at Savage and Cooke last week. There were approximately 160 people who attended the affair.
“Irene Perbal: Of Hope and Hate” begins with Perbal walking down a long aisle flanked by rows and rows of whiskey barrels. This is the lovely upstairs multi-purpose room of the Savage and Cooke Distillery.
Perbal begins with the day the world changed for her: May 10, 1940.
On that day, 6-year-old Perbal and her sister were awakened by their parents in the early morning and fled their Amsterdam home with thousands of other Dutch citizens as Nazi bombers flew overhead. Scores of frantic parents dove into ditches and tried to shield their children from the bombs and bullets that rained down as the defenseless people tried to escape the deadly explosions that surrounded them. Now nearing her 90th birthday, Perbal’s eyes fill with tears as she draws a parallel to the news coverage we have all seen of Ukrainian people fleeing Russian bombs in the past year.
“We had always hoped that there would never be another war like the one I lived through, yet here it is starting again,” she says.
Eventually, the Perbal family and the other survivors returned to their homes because they had nowhere else to go. But they would live in fear for the next five years as they encountered Nazi soldiers everywhere.
“They were marching in the streets, entering the shops, lining the sidewalks, even searching our homes. We never knew when they would come, they would just show up and demand to come in,” Perbal recounts.
One of Perbal’s most terrible memories is that of opening her eyes one morning in her bedroom to see a “giant” Nazi soldier standing next to her bed, the tops of his heavy boots at her eye level. He was fully armed, and the guns he carried were terrifying, but the thing that frightened her most was “the sight of hand grenades tucked into the tops of his boots.” She spoke of how the soldiers liked to intimidate everyone and keep the people frightened, and one day she saw them throw grenades that exploded, just to demonstrate the damage they could do. The soldier now standing by her bed was there to search the entire house, looking for Jewish people. Perbal was witnessing the beginning of the Holocaust, although it didn’t have a name yet.
Perbal was fully aware that there were Jewish people hiding upstairs at that moment, and she hoped that they had had time to get to their hiding places. She had always been warned that it would go very badly for the family if the fugitives were found. “Anyone who helps a Jew will be treated like one,” was the threat they often heard.
Shortly after the invasion, when it became obvious how dangerous it was for the Jews, her father modified an attic coal bin, creating a space for several people to crawl into a false bottom and remain hidden if a search was underway. He then installed a secret doorbell near their front door. If soldiers were seen approaching, anyone in the family could push the button and a bell would sound upstairs where the people were living, giving them time to go to their hiding places. For a long time, this system worked.
Perbal tells how she and her sister were part of the Dutch Resistance against the Nazis, even though they were young children and the work was dangerous. She tells about her family before the war, and how drastically their lives changed after the invasion, how the Germans tried to turn Holland into a German country. Perbal and her sister often spent time with the Jewish people upstairs, receiving help with their school work and keeping them up on news of “the outside.” Eventually, however, there were no more Jewish refugees hiding in the Perbal home, and things were different once again. Perbal tells this part of the story with great tenderness.
When D Day came, bringing an end to the war, everyone thought the danger was past; but instead, Amsterdam went through eight more excruciating months of starvation and cold, now known as the Hunger Winter.
She describes all these events with sensitivity and sadness, but then ends on an upbeat note, saying how happy she is that this film has been made. It will keep her story echoing to future generations long after she is gone, and that is her gift to the world. It wouldn’t have happened without Rotary.
To view this gripping story and learn what happened to Perbal and her family, go to www.solanosunset.org, and scroll down from the welcome screen, titled “The Power of Sunset” to see a black-and-white photo of Perbal, and click there to start the video.