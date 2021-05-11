After more than a year of planning and renovations, a former church thrift store in Murphys has been converted into a two-bedroom, one bathroom residence for someone who is facing homelessness.
The project is a partnership between Murphys-based Faith Lutheran Church and Sierra HOPE, a non-profit organization that offers a wide range of supportive services to at-risk residents of Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador counties. The organization’s Supportive Housing Program provides housing and case management services for people who are homeless and unable to afford housing because of a physical or mental disability.
According to Rob Westerhoff, council president at Faith Lutheran Church and architect for the project, the congregation needed to lease out the small, red building on Mitchler Street in order to stay afloat financially after the thrift shop closed in December 2020. The need for low-income housing in the community was discussed, and the decision was made to partner with Sierra HOPE to provide long-term transitional housing for the homeless.
The addition of the new residence, which was officially unveiled and blessed by Rev. Karen Johnson on May 1, will provide two more beds for at-risk individuals in a county with only three permanent supportive housing beds, according to Jerry Cadotte, executive director for Sierra HOPE.
He added that the organization already has “somebody in mind” to call the new house their home.
“There are always plenty of people in need of this kind of housing,” he said. “We’re very grateful to Faith Lutheran for their efforts and for their wanting to work with us to address the issue of homelessness in Calaveras County.”
With the help of grant money, including $20,000 from the Calaveras Community Foundation, and donations from the congregation and local businesses, the project was finished on-time and under budget at roughly $75,000.
One member of the congregation volunteered to paint the house, while the church also sponsored items like towels that were not included in the renovation.
“Steve Hall was our general contractor and did a great job,” Westerhoff said. “It really was a community effort to get the thing done.”