VFW

Essay finalist Nina Hollars is honored by VFW District 13.

A Bret Harte Union High School student was recently selected as a finalist in a nationwide essay contest facilitated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

The contest was first held in 1947, called the Voices of Democracy (VOD), according to the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), and was created to provide high school students “a chance to express themselves through a themed, patriotic recorded essay. Students from all over the country compete for scholarships and awards.”

