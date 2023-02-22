Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
A Bret Harte Union High School student was recently selected as a finalist in a nationwide essay contest facilitated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
The contest was first held in 1947, called the Voices of Democracy (VOD), according to the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), and was created to provide high school students “a chance to express themselves through a themed, patriotic recorded essay. Students from all over the country compete for scholarships and awards.”
The national first-place winner receives $35,000, paid directly to the student’s university, college, or vocational school.
Bret Harte student Nina Hollars will be representing VFW District 13 at the state level with her essay on the 2022-23 theme, “Why is the veteran important?”
“Bret Harte students have been participating in the VOD contest for 10 years and through those years four students have represented the local district at the state level. The VOD contest is a good way for students to express their opinion on the themed topics. All high school students are encouraged to take the opportunity to express themselves, their patriotism and honor veterans through this incentivized program,” a CCOE press release reads.
Hollars’ speech highlights that “the public view of veterans has changed over the years” and she writes about their “devotion, determination, and unmatched experience.”
“We as a people can learn so much from their experiences with stories that should never be forgotten,” Hollars’ essay reads. “Weathered and broken at times, veterans are fierce, brave, dedicated and proud. They have unmatched loyalty, not only to each other, but to all of us. We owe our freedom to them.”
CCOE wants students to know about another VFW scholarship opportunity, Patriot’s Pen.
“This essay contest has students in grades 6-8 compete for a chance to win a minimum of $500 at the national level, with the first-place winner taking home $5,000. Students are asked to examine their own experiences, America’s history and modern American society in a 300- to 400-word essay. The 2022-23 theme is ‘My Pledge to Our Veterans,’” the release reads, then continues, “In addition to the VOD and Patriot’s Pen, the VFW selects elementary, middle, and high school teachers to participate in the SMART/Maher VFW Citizenship Education Teacher program. Teachers are then nominated and honored by the VFW.”
This year, Bret Harte history teacher Jennifer Truman was honored by VFW District 13 as their Teacher of the Year. She also received this award in 2013.
Truman stated in the press release, “I am honored to be recognized by the VFW and awarded Teacher of the Year for the second time. To be honored a second time is even more humbling as it reinforces my personal dedication to bring the importance of recognizing and celebrating our veterans.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.