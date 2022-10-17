Fall is here, and the fun is just getting started! Here are five ways to celebrate in Calaveras County this spooky season.
Get creative
Whether you like to deck out your home, yard, or business with fall-themed decorations, carve pumpkins, dress up, or paint away the night, there is something for you.
Olive Crush Farms in Valley Springs has fall-themed paint-and-sip classes planned for Oct. 20 and 29, and the Mountain Ranch Community Center is also hosting a paint-and-sip fundraiser on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. Other locations like Arnold’s Artsy Parts and Murphys’ Serendipity offer creative seasonal classes, too.
Costume contests abound throughout the month. Events like this Saturday’s 12th annual “Walking Dead Sonora” zombie walk fundraiser in Sonora and the All Hallows Fantasy Faire at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9 offer opportunities for the entire family to get creative with their wardrobe!
Get the chills at local theaters
Celebrate the “thinning of the veil” this Halloween by attending haunted houses, horror-themed plays, and paranormal activities. In West Point, the Blue Mountain Theater is again putting on its haunted house experience at Main Street. This year’s theme is "The West Point Hospital for Experimental Treatments," and the haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Admission is $5 for adults, and children under 12 pay $2.50.
Other theatrical events include the Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe’s “Deathtrap,” a “clever, mysterious comedy with plenty of twists and turns!” which runs through Nov. 6 with showings on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Metropolitan in San Andreas.
If you’re really brave, you might even venture outside the county and check out haunted attractions in nearby towns, like the free Mount Brow Haunted House in Sonora, the Preston Castle Haunt in Ione, or a ghost tour in Jackson.
Wine & dine
Before you get your fill of candy, eat a delicious meal at one of many restaurants offering special menus and events. On Oct. 28, La Contenta Golf Club is hosting a four course pre-fix meal paired with four Sierra Nevada brews for $65 per person. Seating options are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Golf Club at Copper Valley is also offering a special dinner with a costume contest and dancing on Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Do the monster mash!
Get your dancing shoes on, and check out some live music on Halloween weekend.
Howard's Mystic Saloon in Avery will be partying all weekend, with live music by The Get Down Crew during a special Drive in Disco Pre Party on Oct. 28, starting at 9 p.m. Classic horror films “Halloween” 1 and 2 will be played on the big screen.
On Oct. 29, the Mystic Halloween Bash will entertain with a costume contest, live music by Just Like Heaven (The Cure tribute band), and DJ Handsome Hawk. Then on Halloween, they’re at it again with an All Hallows’ Eve Post Party, PARTAAY!! starting at 8 p.m.
Hotel Leger in Mokelumne Hill will have its annual Halloween bash and costume contest on Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Kool Shifters Band.
Also on Saturday starting at 8 p.m., the Pour House will have its Halloween Bash with live music by the Dive Bar Poets.
Trick or treat (family-friendly events)
Celebrate with the whole family at one of the many trunk-or-treats, festivals, and old-fashioned trick-or-treat walks around the neighborhood.
Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is the Copper Valley Harvest Fest, which features a pie-eating contest, pumpkins, and a kids crafting table.
Oct. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m., the Arnold Library is hosting a Scarecrow Social, with an all-ages costume contest, activities, treats, and free books.
On Oct. 28, you’ll find sweet kid-friendly events at Mark Twain Elementary at 5:30 p.m., Hazel Fischer Elementary at 4 p.m.
Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., the San Andreas Central Library will have its Halloween party with free games, prizes, treats, and spooky stories. A costume parade will also take place.
Also on Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Michelson Elementary will have a fundraiser with a 4-H petting zoo, sweet treats and pumpkins for sale, as well as games, face painting, and crafts for kids.
Later that day is the Mountain Ranch Spooky Walk from 4 to 7 p.m., which includes live music, candy and activities for kids, a bake sale, and local vendors. There is a $1 entry fee per person, and all proceeds will benefit the Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance & Food Pantry (MRYA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The Foothill Community Church in Angels Camp is hosting a Harvest Festival on Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat, seed spitting and pumpkin rolling contests, and chili with cornbread and hot chocolate.
On Oct. 30, beginning at 8 a.m., is the Friends of Mokelumne Hill Horse Arena Halloween Obstacle Playday Fundraiser at the DK Lawson Horse Arena. Equine and human costume contests will accompany the obstacle course challenges and raffles. Pre-register by emailing dklawson.fomhha@gmail.com.
Also on the 30th, Copperopolis Elementary’s Trunk or Treat & Haunted House is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., which includes a haunted house experience in the gymnasium designed by 6th-graders. The entry fee is $2 or $5 for unlimited entry with proceeds going towards science camp. Caramel apples and pizza will be available for purchase and carnival games and a photo booth provide extra entertainment.
On Halloween night, celebrate in Copperopolis Town Square from 4 to 7 p.m., or at the Pumpkin Palooza by Mountain Christian Fellowship in Murphys.
Whatever your poison, there are many ways to celebrate and entertain this spooky season. Be sure to check with your favorite local restaurant, business, or community groups to see what other fun fall activities, specials, or events they offer.