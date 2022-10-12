The Annual Boards Dinner took place on Sept. 29, 2022, at the Historic Murphys Hotel. All Calaveras County school boards were represented at the event, according to the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE). Board members from Calaveras Unified School District, Mark Twain Union Elementary School District, Vallecito Union School District, Bret Harte Union High School District, Mountain Oaks School and CCOE “all mingled and collaborated throughout the evening.” Association of California School Administrators’ (ACSA) Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Naj Alikhan spoke with the board members about changes in communication strategies, relationship building and how to better serve the needs of education within Calaveras County.
