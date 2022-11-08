On Saturday, Nov. 5, the town of Murphys again welcomed visitors from near and far to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.
The annual event, started by Bodega Del Sur winery owner Evelyn Reyes-Umana, invited local businesses, community members, and visitors to honor their deceased loved ones by contributing photographs, handwritten notes, and the traditional offerings of food, drink, “Pan de Muerto” bread, monarch butterflies, and vibrant orange cempasúchil (marigold) flowers to ofrendas (altars) placed throughout the downtown area.
The Murphys celebration is described as “a joyful time of remembrance for loved ones who are believed to join us in spirit each year on this day.”
A recent post on the event’s Facebook page addressed “confusion” around the event and asked that attendees and promoters respect the day’s historical and cultural significance.
It reads, “For those of us who celebrate this day, we sincerely believe that the border between the spirit world and the real-world dissolves, and the souls of our ancestors return to the living world to feast, drink, dance, and play music with their loved ones. Our familial duties ask that we treat the deceased as honored guests, celebrate their presence on Earth, and serve them their favorite foods and offerings.
“During this time, we participate in long-held traditions, including visits with family members, prayers, and stories about those who have died. The day is not simply a costume party or a Mexican version of Halloween. We ask that those who promote this event pay it the respect and deference they would to any of their own personally held beliefs. The day has grown into a beautiful event over the past fourteen years here in Murphys. Our community members partake in the rituals and derive significance from this ancient tradition.”
The celebration widely observed in Mexico and among those of Latin descent is traditionally held on Nov. 1 and 2, coinciding with the catholic celebrations of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.
While in recent years it has become incorrectly associated with Halloween—perhaps due to the symbolic imagery of calaveras (skulls) and La Catrina (a female skeleton wearing a large decorated hat who represents the ancient Aztec goddess Mictēcacihuātl)—the two holidays that take place a day apart have completely different origins and meanings.
Dia de los Muertos is not intended to be a somber event, despite the reference to the deceased. Instead, it is more like a family gathering for any other spiritual holiday—playful and spirited, yet steeped in tradition.
A large community ofrenda in the Murphys Community Park included an arch and several folding tables covered with vibrant tablecloths, fabric and paper decorations, and vases holding branches to which visitors could attach colorful post-it notes using wooden clothespins. On the notes were handwritten messages or the names of deceased family members and friends.
Thirty-one additional ofrendas were set up inside local shops and wineries, or along the sidewalks on Main Street. Ofrendas were dedicated to specific groups of people—such as men or women, grandfathers, or children—and often included photographs of deceased ancestors and relatives of business owners. Others were dedicated to deceased public figures, like American actress Betty White, famous musicians, and even Calaveras County Sheriff Gary Kunz, who passed away in 2015.
Objects intended to entice the spirits back to their familial homes were placed on the altars, such as cigarettes, bottles of beer or favorite treats. Sports memorabilia, candy, photographs, and other personal items mingled with colorful paper flags, flowers, food and drink set out for the dead.
This year, the event included face painting, traditional Mexican food, music by Rondalla Prescenia de Amor, dancing by Stockton-based Ballet Folklorico Raices Mexicanos, as well as a “folk art mercado” that featured vendors a variety of local and regional vendors selling authentic decorations, crafts, clothing, and more. Many vendors sold headdresses and flower crowns, which were worn by women throughout the day.