Singer and blues rock guitarist David M’ore says he is married to music. He treasures his collection of guitars and vintage amps as if they were his family and pays a premium to take them on the road with him wherever he goes. Now, he’s bringing his “family” to Calaveras County for a special performance at Howard’s Mystic Saloon in Avery.
The unique bar and music venue opened during the pandemic and has brought a steady stream of performers to the area with regular concerts, pool tournaments, comedy, and open mics.
M’ore will perform at Howard’s Mystic Saloon on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 8:30 p.m. This will be M’ore’s first time in the area, though he has performed at venues like The Saloon and Boom Boom in San Francisco, Empress Theatre in Vallejo, The Pocket in Santa Cruz, and others throughout California. M’ore has spent his life roaming the world, touring Europe and South America extensively, and moving to a new country—twice.
M’ore was born in Argentina, lived in Brazil, and eventually came to the United States, where he lived in Sacramento and L.A. and is now settled in Marin County. With a mixed heritage of Armenian and Italian grandparents, then immigrating to Brazil and the U.S., M’ore grew up surrounded by the sounds of Italian, Castilian (Spanish), and Portuguese languages. Now, he speaks English, but says he is “never going to be able to get rid of my accent.”
Like his distinctive accent, M’ore says his music is “kind of like a soup,” nuanced with the cultural influence of classical and flamenco music amidst more obvious blues and rock themes. M’ore studied classical music at the National Conservatory of Music as a boy and says he has managed “to incorporate some of the classical music into rock” through his unique style.
M’ore plays several guitars but his “number one” is a custom black Fender Stratocaster, or “Strat,” and he still uses vintage Marshall amps made in the 1960s. In the studio, he prefers retro mixing boards and analog recording methods to achieve a sound that is more organic and “alive,” rather than the digital computer-based practices used by most artists today.
While M’ore’s true love may be playing guitar, he also sings, with a gravelly voice which he uses to belt out guttural, heartfelt pleas over his wailing electric guitar in songs like “You Said You Love Me” and “Right Back On You.” M’ore’s most recent album, “Passion, Soul and Fire,” has received positive reviews from music outlets like National Rock Review and Music News Nashville, among others.
M’ore’s current project, a yet-to-be-released album, has kept the musician busy in the studio since Covid put a stop to his touring and world travel. M’ore told the Enterprise that this new project may be his best yet, since recording at home has allowed him to take his time with it, sometimes deleting entire recordings and starting over until he gets the perfect sound.
“Now when you have a whole year that is not touring…no gigs, no shows, and you can get out of your bed in your pajamas and walk into the studio and do it the way you want it…it’s a totally different experience," M’ore explained.
While the guitarist says he treasures any time spent with his guitar, M’ore also loves to perform. At his upcoming show in Avery, he will be playing solo, though M’ore performs with different musicians when touring in different places and recording in the studio. Lately, he has been touring with Ray Manina on bass and Chris Greeney on drums. M’ore counts on their professionalism and ability to improvise during performances, saying “these guys are fearless.”
Connecting with and reading the audience is key for M’ore, who takes his work as a musician and entertainer very seriously. M’ore told the Enterprise that he defines success as the moment he reaches the last note and knows he has given the audience “everything I have 1,000% with passion, soul, and fire.” M’ore says the goal with each show is to give the audience everything he can, so “they feel that they never saw anything like it before.”
Chances are good that Calaveras County has never seen the likes of M’ore before. He is, after all, a two-time immigrant from South America, L.A. to Bay Area transplant, classical/blues/hard rock guitarist, with long hair and the raspy singing voice of a two-pack-a-day-smoker twice his size. In fact, M’ore is a rarity in myriad ways. Unlike some musicians, M’ore is sober and touts a life of discipline, which he says allows him to continue “working in a positive direction” and leading others by example. He swims daily, doesn’t have a TV, prefers to record on tape using vintage gear, and practices his guitar for five hours a day most days.
Also, M’ore has devoted his life to music, rather than marrying or having children, and he has found happiness and love within his work.
“One of the most beautiful things in life is when you do what you really like, what you really love to do,” said M’ore. “It has been a very painful road... but I don’t regret it. I would do it all over again, and I wouldn’t change my passion for music for anything else.”
Catch M’ore live on Saturday, March 26 at Howard’s Mystic Saloon at 4529 CA-4 in Avery. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
For more information on M’ore and his music, find him online at davidmore.net and on Facebook at @davidmoreband.