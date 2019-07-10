Ebbetts Pass community barbecue brings locals, visitors to Moose Lodge

Community and locals alike came out for the inaugural community barbecue put on by the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge at White Pines on July 6.
“This is fantastic,” said Marianne Finnoff of Reno. “I’m here playing with my children and was so excited to have fresh barbecue burgers.”
That sentiment was reiterated by locals and visitors alike.
“I was excited to see this,” said J. Wilkinson, a resident California Highway Patrol officer, who said he was happy to take a short break on a very busy day.
According to Damon Bortz, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge governor, the idea for the event had been in the works for years, and as governor, he had the opportunity to implement it and jumped at the chance.
“This was very well received by the community and people visiting,” Bortz said. “I look forward to providing this again for other three-day weekends and major events.”