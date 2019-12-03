Multiple Grammy Award-nominated musician, storyteller and author John McCutcheon performs in Calaveras County at a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp.
The concert is a 30th anniversary benefit for the Foothill Conservancy, whose mission, according to foothillconservancy.org, is “To protect, restore and sustain the natural and human environment in Amador and Calaveras counties for the benefit of current and future generations.”
Whether it’s in print, on recordings or onstage, people connect with McCutcheon’s versatility, charm and wit. He has appeared in Amador County at conservancy shows, and he came to Calaveras to perform in January of 2019 in Mokelumne Hill.
“Foothill Conservancy introduced John to this area in 1992, and we’re looking forward to hosting him for the first time in Angels Camp,” said Foothill Conservancy Executive Director Sherry Pease. “Local audiences really enjoy his shows.”
A Wisconsin native and Georgia resident, McCutcheon spent years immersing himself in the traditional music of the southern Appalachian Mountains. He is one of the country’s most-respected folksingers, and he plays a dozen different traditional instruments, from the banjo to the hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the world.
“John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the USA, but also a great singer, songwriter and song leader,” said the late folksinger Pete Seeger.
Johnny Cash called him, “The most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard.”
When describing his stories, the Washington Post said, “He has an uncanny ability to breathe new life into the familiar. His storytelling has the richness of fine literature.”
All ages and backgrounds appreciate McCutcheon’s live shows, where he performs what critics describe as “little feats of magic” that are “breathtaking in their ease and grace ...” Another critic said McCutcheon’s shows are “like a conversation with an illuminating old friend.”
McCutcheon’s performances feature original and traditional songs that boast of places, family and strength, and he tells stories in a style that has been compared to Will Rogers and Garrison Keillor.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4437325, at Manzanita Arts Emporium in Angels Camp and at the Foothill Conservancy’s Jackson office. If tickets are still available on Jan. 9, they are $35 and $20 at the door. The theater is at 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. For more, call 223-3508.