An unidentified male died sometime during the evening on Nov. 8 when his car overturned.
The accident occurred on Highway 49, near Fourth Crossing Road—a windy stretch of highway between San Andreas and Angels Camp.
The deceased person’s 2011 Cadillac was discovered and reported on the morning of Nov. 9, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Officers suspect that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 49 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, overturning down an embankment and crashing through a fence.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The deceased, who was approximately 45 years old, according to the CHP, has not yet been positively identified.
