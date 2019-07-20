Bragstad honored at conservancy dinner

Karmere Vineyards & Winery outside Plymouth was the site for the 19th annual Foothill Conservancy dinner, honoring an Amador County woman’s work in the community.
On June 29, nearly 150 attendees of the dinner helped to honor conservancy Director Susan Bragstad, who is the former mayor and current vice mayor of Amador City.
“Susan is an inspiration and an example of a life well lived,” said Katherine K. Evatt, president of the Foothill Conservancy.
Conservancy members planted a small grove of native blue oaks at the Kennedy Mine in honor of Bragstad. She was presented with a plaque at the dinner that was to be later installed near the grove.
Along with her other notable positions, Bragstad is also a founding member of the Foothill Conservancy, the owner of Amador Olive Oil, and has a 35-year history of contributing to Amador County with environmental and historical conservation, land preservation, agricultural marketing and protection, and serving on the Amador City Council and other boards and commissions.
Proceeds from the dinner, which included raffle and auction prizes contributed by local businesses, go toward the conservancy’s work in protecting, restoring and sustaining natural and human environments in Amador and Calaveras counties.