Bret Harte Union High School’s spring production marks the 20th year of theatrical performances at the school’s state-of-the-art Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center in Angels Camp. While the Bret Harte drama department produced several scaled-back “10 Minute Musicals” last year, this will be their first full-length musical production in two years, as the 2020 production was canceled due to Covid.
The school’s take on the classic 1959 musical “The Sound of Music,” directed by Bret Harte drama teacher and singer-songwriter Grover Anderson, premieres on Thursday, March 31, and will run until Thursday, April 7, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 2. A special showing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, will offer free admission to all middle and elementary school students.
The play will feature a bevy of the popular Broadway musical-turned-film’s iconic hits, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Maria.” Performances feature a cast and crew of all freshman and sophomore students, plus one student borrowed from Avery Middle School, Elliot Hungerford, who plays the youngest Von Trapp, Gretl.
Molly Jane Sampson will play the role of the lovable nun-turned-governess Maria (played by Julie Andrews in the 1965 film adaptation) while Eliot Burita plays the stern retired naval captain Georg Von Trapp. The Von Trapp children are played by Lilly O’Geen (Liesl), Gage McCoy (Friedrich), Em Vialpando (Louisa), Owen Gayle (Kurt), Sadie Haines (Brigitta), Sequoia Kuntzweiler (Marta), and Elliot Hungerford (Gretl). Anastacia Sharp plays Mother Abbess and is also the understudy for the role of Maria.
The musical is accompanied by a volunteer orchestra of seasoned musicians, as well as two student band members, directed by Bret Harte band director David Allured. Allured, incidentally, performed in the orchestra for “The Wiz,” the first performance to debut in the newly built theater in 2002. Anderson, now a teacher of six years, also starred in that show as a student at Bret Harte 20 years ago.
Anderson and his drama students have been working hard with rehearsals leading up to the opening. The Enterprise was invited to attend a dress rehearsal on Wednesday, March 23, eight days before the show opens for audiences. Despite some challenges —such as the female lead being out of commission for the first three dress rehearsals due to health reasons— the cast worked together to iron out last-minute kinks in staging, choreography, and coordination with music and lighting cues.
Freshman Owen Gayle, who designed the costumes for the musical, is optimistic the crew and cast will pull it off.
“We’ve had a few bumps but we’re doing pretty good,” said Owen. The budding designer had “a lot of fun” creating the costumes, repurposing used and donated materials. Owen wasn’t worried about the female lead missing rehearsal, saying, “Molly Jane is incredible. … She’s probably practicing, still, at home. That’s just the type of person she is.”
Since Sampson couldn’t be there, the dress rehearsal gave understudy Sharp a chance to enjoy playing the role of Maria, if only for a few dress rehearsals. Sharp seemed to relish in singing the parts of Maria, showing off her sweet voice and broad range. Sharp is also the choreographer for the play.
Nazi antagonist Herr Zeller is played by MJ McBride, while Becca Hungerford plays the role of Elsa Schraeder, the love interest of Captain Von Trapp. Additional roles are played by Stella Stammerjohan, Savannah McDowell Ferguson, Abi Kilgore, Laney Owens, Sophie Smylie, and Lilli Ramos.
General admission is $10, students and seniors are $5. Tickets will be available at the door or can be pre-ordered at https://soundofmusicbh.bpt.me. Attendees will be asked to comply with current guidance from the Calaveras County health department.
This article has been updated from its original version.