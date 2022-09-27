The following press release was issued by the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF).

Calaveras Community Foundation recently awarded 19 grants for 2022 totaling over $110,000. Loyal donors and donor-advised funds all help to make this funding feasible.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.