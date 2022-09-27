The following press release was issued by the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF).
Calaveras Community Foundation recently awarded 19 grants for 2022 totaling over $110,000. Loyal donors and donor-advised funds all help to make this funding feasible.
Some Calaveras County citizens struggle with food and health issues. The following seven groups/organizations were awarded grants that deal with those needs: Common Grounds, Good Samaritan Community Covenant Church, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, Sierra Hope, Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick’s Angels Camp Conference, and St. Patrick’s Helping Hands.
Youth Education will be served by the six grants summarized below: Bret Harte Union High School -new computers; Calaveras County Office of Education - showcase events to promote STEM; Calaveras Mentoring Foundation - purchase community outreach materials; Calaveras Unified School District - provide a Social Emotional Learning Library; Mark Twain Badger Boosters Club - offer enrichment and arts for all students; Murphy’s Creek Theatre Company - sponsor a summer youth education program.
Historical preservation is the focus of these three grants: Calaveras County Historical Society - Selkirk Trail Restoration; Manzanita Writers Press -Oral history of the Gold Country; and Society for Preservation of West Calaveras History – Mobile Museum.
The remaining three grants are: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation-Toys for Tots; Murphy’s Area Community Tennis Association – Resurfacing Tennis Courts; Trinity Ranch – Rancher Education – Raising Pigs.
Partial funding was provided by the Martha & Paul Moeller Donor Advised Fund, Jackson Rancheria Casino/Resort Fund, Community Betterment Fund and the Calaveras County Employees Fund. Additional funding was from The Federlein Family Fund of the San Francisco Foundation.
Since its inception in 2000, Calaveras Community Foundation has provided over $3,000,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance. To learn more about CCF, call (209) 736-1845 or visit the newly-revised website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org