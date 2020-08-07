In response to COVID-19 and an influx of visitors to recreational forestlands this summer, the Stanislaus National Forest is taking a hardline approach to minimize fire risk.
National forests enacted statewide campfire restrictions in May prohibiting the ignition of any campfires outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities.
The Stanislaus National Forest, in particular, issued its forest-wide restrictions May 30 – about a month earlier than usual.
A dry winter, increased visitation, and concerns over COVID-19 spread influenced the decision, Forest Service officials say.
“This is the year that everyone has discovered their national forest, which is great. Nature is healing and people are craving that, but they’re also supposed to be staying close to home,” said Stanislaus National Forest firefighter Molly Day, with reference to restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. Case numbers – currently at 136 with one hospitalized – have been steadily increasing in Calaveras County over recent weeks, and one death has been reported.
The forest has seen holiday-levels of traffic on weekends – about three times as many visitors as usual, Day estimated. First-time campers and nature enthusiasts have been coming out of the woodworks lighting campfires and hanging out in unpermitted areas despite signage, she said.
“I’ve seen people camping in places I’ve never seen them before,” including every turnout off Highway 4 from Markleeville to Arnold, Day said.
There’s been an uptick in medical aid calls as well, she added.
Tasked with educating visitors and cleaning up abandoned campfires, the forest’s recreation program staff have had their hands full.
They’ve located 140 illegal abandoned campfires, or about three a day, since May.
“They are out there all over the place … and with more people, that’s a very big job for them this year,” Day said.
About 95% of fires in California are human-caused, and escaped campfires are the second highest cause in the Stanislaus National Forest, behind lightning strikes.
“When you look at the Rim Fire, Donnell, Ramsey, those are human-caused starts,” Day said. “We have to be more aggressive than ever.”
The frequency of cars parking along forest service roads has been a concern for fire access. “When they do park in areas that are not designated for parking, it brings concerns when we have to respond to fires and the access to those areas” is limited, said Beck Johnson, acting fire chief of the Stanislaus National Forest.
Resource protection has been a tougher job with the influx of visitors as well – they often blaze new trails and others follow, according to Public Information Officer Diana Fredlund.
“We’re looking at how to manage the excessive numbers we’re getting,” Fredlund said. But closure orders aren’t practical, given the lack of infrastructure to actually keep people out. “Unlike national parks, we don’t have actual gates to limit or minimize visitation, so that makes it difficult.”
With the public health threats of COVID-19 and wildfire smoke compounding each other, the Stanislaus National Forest has established a number of protocols to limit contact among firefighters and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
First and foremost, it’s been more aggressive with aerial attacks, deploying aircraft sooner than it normally would to keep wildland blazes small and limit the number of personnel needed for response, Johnson said.
“We are a resource management agency and we use fire as a resource management tool,” Johnson said. But this year’s different. “We are really focusing on keeping these fires as small as we can to reduce the amount of personnel and smoke impacts to communities.”
Wildfire camps have traditionally been hotbeds for transmission of infectious diseases due to tight living conditions, a lack of sanitation and regular smoke exposure. Lessening the need for a boots-on-the-ground response makes it easier to keep camps smaller and living spaces more spread out, Johnson said.
Other operational changes have included regularly wearing face coverings; conducting daily assessments for symptoms; packaging food individually for each firefighter; and having firefighters clock in electronically.
Training is now held over Zoom calls, and briefings have either been reduced in size or communicated through radio.
If firefighters experience any COVID-19 symptoms, they’re required to self-isolate and get tested.
So far this year, 20 of the 43 fires in the Stanislaus National Forest have been human-caused. Lightning from early season thunderstorms have accounted for the rest. Seventeen fires are still being actively monitored or worked.
The biggest wildfire that had the most potential to escape was the Quarter Fire near Cedar Ridge in Tuolumne County. The fire, which broke out in the south fork of the Stanislaus River Canyon in June, was contained at 10 acres. The cause was “noted as non-lightning,” but is still under investigation, according to Fredlund.
Preventing the next Rim Fire or Donnell Fire will take a combined effort from visitors and forest service staff.
“We have had a lot of people be great and understanding of what we’re asking of them,” Day said. “We would like to make sure they are thanked.”
Johnson added, “We have to remember that we’re all in this together.”