West Point’s Blue Mountain Theatre held its 25th annual fundraiser event talent show on June 4 at the Community Hall in West Point, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. Performers of all types from musical to magical entertained the theatre’s supporters. An estimated 60 people were in attendance, and approximately $2,400 was raised for the theatre between ticket sales, raffles and a dessert auction.
At $15 for adults and $7 for kids, the price of admission gave locals the chance to hear original songwriters, musicians, and poetry, all while enjoying the company of neighbors and friends and supporting their local theatre.
The event also included an ice cream social and raffle drawings for locally-made goods like jewelry, knives, a quilt, gift certificates to local businesses and even a helicopter ride over the foothills. Perhaps even more popular, though, were the desserts.
The dessert auction got spirits high and wallets open, with a variety of sweets to fight over—from fancy cakes with flowers on top, to trays of mini cheesecakes. Bid wars broke out while the event’s impromptu auctioneer, Jim Casey, fumbled over numbers and sometimes raised the stakes by throwing in his own bids. Dozens of pies, cakes, and sweet treats went home with happy bidders, raising several hundred dollars for the theatre. One apple pie, easily the star of the show, went for the top dollar bid of $130. The description on the tag said simply, “Incredible!!!”
Laughter and conviviality rang through the night, in between earnest appreciation for the musical talents of several musicians—Ritchie Garrison and Brad Hoshaw gave heartfelt vocal performances while strumming their guitars, Phil Silva dazzled the crowd with a sing-along and trumpet rendition of “What a Wonderful World,” West Point locals Nedra and Julio performed a new song about West Point’s history called “411 on the 209,” and Ron Brickman moved the crowd with upbeat ragtime numbers on the piano.
Another energizing performance came at the hands of Calaveras Cody, magician and juggler, who juggled multiple balls, pins, and even “daggers” on stage. Cody Ebert, the man behind the cape, stunned and confounded onlookers with a rope that seemingly changed length at will. Ebert’s stage presence and choice of dance music kept the audience entranced while he performed trick after trick.
Another captivating performer was 11-year-old West Point student Jillian Rice, who showed off the traditional ballet skills she learned before moving recently to West Point from Fairfield.
Other talent included poetry recitation by Van Wilhite, who was introduced as being in West Point “before dirt” by the jokester M.C. West Point poet, teacher and Calaveras County Poet Laureate Linda Toren shared vignettes from an upcoming book about teaching and learning—some humorous, others devastatingly sad, covering everything from boogers to brushes with death. The somber mood was tempered by Toren’s encouragement that her work as poet laureate will focus on bringing the county’s stories “to light and to celebrate all of our work, and certainly here is the best place for that to happen.”
Laughter again roared through the hall when, at the closing of the event, Blue Mountain Players and theatre owner Vicki Snead-Hinkell performed a comedy skit version of a “zoom makeover” with hidden performers’ arms and hands applying products to the helpless actors’ faces. Faces smeared with red lipstick brought smiles to the supporters and helped close out a lively evening of charity and community.
“It is a lot of fun, and it does bring the community together, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Snead-Hinkell said.
The theatre is a staple in the community, with its presence at Lumberjack Day, theatrical productions, and even a haunted attraction in the fall of 2021. Snead-Hinkell says the theatre is planning on continuing those traditions and will likely have a production in the fall, though nothing is on the books yet. In the meantime, money raised from the talent show will go towards maintenance and repairs that the old building needs, like painting the exterior, fitting the prop shed with a garage door, and replacing siding.
For more information about the Blue Mountain Theatre follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Blue-Mountain-Players.