San Andreas Sanitary District Board
Thurs., Sept. 8, 8 a.m.
District Office
675 Gold Oak Road, San Andreas
Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Murphys Sanitary District Board
Thurs., Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
District office
15 Ernest St., Suite A, Murphys
Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District Board
Thurs., Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Mokelumne Hill Library
8328 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Angels Camp Planning Commission
Thurs., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Dept.
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District Board
Thurs., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.
Central Fire Station 1
19927 Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board
Thurs., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Mark Twain Multipurpose Room
646 Stanislaus Ave., Angels Camp
Bret Harte Union High School District Board
Mon., Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.
District Board Room, Bret Harte High School
323 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Sept. 13, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Mokelumne Hill Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Calaveras Public Utility District Board
Tues., Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
CPUD Office
506 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas
Calaveras County Water District Board
Wed., Sept. 14, 1 p.m.
CCWD Board Room
120 Toma Court, San Andreas
Vallecito Union School District Board
Wed., Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Avery Middle School
4545B Moran Road, Avery
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Board
Wed., Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.
District Office
300 Daphne St., Valley Springs
