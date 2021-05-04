Annual clean-up at White Pines Park gets big turnout

It is well known that Calaveras County is home to countless dedicated volunteers who spend their free time working to make the county a better place to live.
On May 1, dozens of volunteers gathered in White Pines Park near Arnold for the annual Community Clean-Up event.
The sun shimmered off the lake and a cool breeze blew through the trees as community members of all ages raked pine needles, hauled off debris and visited with one another.
The park is maintained by the nonprofit White Pines Park Committee (WPPC). It encompasses over 90 acres, including the lake, on the land of the old Blagen Lumber Mill, which was closed and dismantled in the 1960s.
By the 1980s, the site had become a local dumping ground. A small group of concerned citizens banded together to clean the area, giving rise to the WPPC.
The committee leases the land from Calaveras County Water District (CCWD), which purchased the property in the late 1970s.
WPPC President Ginny Kafka, 76, of Avery, said that last Saturday’s turnout was the best she has seen during her 16 years on the park committee.
“This is the biggest attendance we’ve ever gotten,” she said.
The turnout likely received a boost from the Calaveras HWY 4 Clean-Up Crew, which advertised the event on its Facebook page. The group formed last summer with the goal of organizing volunteers to address the county’s litter problem, and now has over 1,000 members.
One of the group’s main organizers, Krystina Jarnagin, of Arnold, has been holding a weekly litter clean-up at the park.
“She comes every Tuesday with a large group of eight or nine young mothers, and they all bring their little kids,” Kafka said. “We love getting young people in here, because they’re the ones that use it mostly.”
While the WPPC has received support over the years from the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Loyal Order of the Moose and other local organizations, businesses and individuals, the park is mostly maintained throughout the year by six dedicated volunteers.
“We’re all elderly, and it’s a big, big job for six people,” Kafka said. “We work really hard to keep it clean and safe.”
WPPC member and retired firefighter Denny Clemens said that he hoped to get more volunteers out to the park on a regular basis.
“Volunteers like this really make the park work for us,” he said. “It’s really tough because there’s just a handful of us that take care of the park for the rest of the year.”
Jon Dietrich, of Arnold, volunteered for the day along with his wife, Susan, and their three children. Dietrich is the senior pastor at Chapel in the Pines in Arnold.
“We just love the park, and we enjoy spending time here in the summer,” he said. “We thought we would come out and help.”
Some local businesses that contributed to the event included Big Trees Market, which “practically donated” a barbecue lunch for volunteers, and Gene Miller Rock and Wood Yard in Avery, which provided free disposal of all of the yard waste.
Cal-Waste helps the park with garbage disposal, and Cal Fire provides convict crews on occasion. CCWD has also been very supportive of the park, Kafka said.
Some new additions to the park include a pickleball court and eight new picnic tables. The lake was also recently stocked with bass and trout.
An increase in visitors last year strained the limited resources of the park.
“Last summer we were open and nobody else was, and we were so crowded,” Kafka said. “The parking lot was completely full, and we had people going clear down to Ace Hardware for parking. I think we’re going to be even busier this year.”
The maintenance and improvement of the park wouldn’t be possible without donations, Kafka said.
“We send out a letter every year asking for a $25 donation,” she said. “People are amazing. I mean, 50 of them will send $100. I’m so happy to be president of this park because I meet so many wonderful people, and people are so grateful.”
Kafka’s husband, Bill, also spends countless hours volunteering at the park.
“Bill and I have kind of devoted our lives to the park, that’s how important it is to me for this park to be here, and to be maintained,” she said. “The more volunteers we have, the better the park is.”
The WPPC holds meetings on the third Monday of each month at the Ebbetts Pass Fire Station, and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, visit whitepinespark.com.