In August of 2022, retired fire chief Dave Baugher, of Arnold, completed hiking the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), one of the country’s most sought-after nature trail experiences.

The rugged trail, which some say has become even more popular as a result of the 2012 bestselling memoir-turned-movie, “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed, can be completed in just a few months by extreme athletes (who pack in dozens of miles each day) but typically takes about five months, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA). 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

