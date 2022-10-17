In August of 2022, retired fire chief Dave Baugher, of Arnold, completed hiking the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), one of the country’s most sought-after nature trail experiences.
The rugged trail, which some say has become even more popular as a result of the 2012 bestselling memoir-turned-movie, “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed, can be completed in just a few months by extreme athletes (who pack in dozens of miles each day) but typically takes about five months, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA).
Baugher, however, is not a typical PCT hiker.
He retired from his role as fire chief for the Ebbetts Pass Fire District in 2014. At age 51, Baugher decided to take on a new challenge—one that would take him nine years to complete. A self-described “multi-year through hiker,” Baugher decided to do the trail in sections rather than complete it straight through, with the goal of finishing before his 61st birthday. He finished a year early.
“Every year, I tried to start at the place I stopped the year before, around the same time,” explained Baugher.
Covering sections of the PCT at different times allowed Baugher to complete the trail at a more comfortable pace, flying to starting points such as San Diego or Washington, and taking trains and driving in between.
“It just made it easier for me, and I got to come home and think about the trail and write some stories and enjoy the trail,” said Baugher.
Planning out smaller sections of the trail may have helped him to be more prepared, too.
“I felt I was completely prepared, and I never was caught without the gear I needed,” said Baugher, despite crossing 30-mile sections without potable water, hiking in the High Sierra, crossing dangerous rushing rivers, and meeting “a handful of bears on the way.”
The trail spans the length of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges, beginning at the southern border of California, then passing through Oregon and Washington before ending in Canada. The PCTA estimates the PCT to be 2,650 miles long, though the actual mileage can vary based on “various changes that happen every season.”
Baugher, colloquially known as “Chief” on online hiker forums, thought the PCT would be “a great opportunity to go get some solitude,” but he didn’t anticipate the many friendships that came from his years spent on the trails. Nor did he know that he would become a published writer when he began blogging about his trail experiences. His trail stories have been published online and in print through the PCT Trailside Reader.
In one story titled “Snowstorm-Sierra City to Bucks Lake,” Baugher recounts a hair-raising incident when he became trapped in a snowstorm for two nights and three days.
The story also reveals Baugher’s motivation for completing the trail, painting a quiet scene in which the 51-year-old contemplates his own life and his father’s death after receiving a phone call that his mother-in-law, Marilyn, had passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease in which she “descended into a faint picture of the person we knew before.”
Baugher recalls the day that he realized “in 10 years I would be the same age as when my dad passed,” a moment that propelled him towards “a change of life” and the beginning of his PCT journey.
An excerpt from the story reads, “Breaking the ridgeline, I made for a stand of trees on a southern facing slope. Within the grove, I found bare patches of ground, set up my tent while the wind screamed through the trees like a banshee. One last look around, my pack and I dove inside like a ground squirrel escaping a red tail hawk. It was high noon, Thursday, June 18. For the next three days and two nights, the storm raged outside my tent. This was a real humdinger of a mountain storm, roaring out of the west—rain, hail, sleet, and wind. Wow did the wind blow. When the Sierra goes on a rampage, there is not much a hiker can do but stand by and watch with awe. Lulls were brief; then, a high pitched scream would start in the treetops, the tree grove, and my tent would be slammed by the roaring winds, over-and-over again.”
Baugher recalls waiting out the storm, and then two days later attempting to navigate back to the trail in a dense fog that merged with the snow to create near white-out conditions.
“I was unsure of my exact location with no horizon to see, so I took a 90-degree turn and walked 50 feet to check out the terrain; the ground disappeared into a grey abyss below, I was standing on a cliff. Carefully, returning to the trail, I went the opposite direction, only to encounter a crumbling cornice of snow that fell off in the same grey abyss,” writes Baugher.
Baugher followed a GPS map of the trail “precisely step by step” and escaped without injury, frostbite, or blindly falling to his death. The story ends on an uplifting note, with the author’s mourning replaced by a “renewed goal to return, and continue northwards” on his journey.
While some trail stories may recount frightful experiences, “missed steps” or close calls on the trail, others tell of luck, friendship, and acts of “trail magic” shared between strangers.
PCTA defines “trail magic” as “serendipitous moments or almost mystical happenings,” but it can also refer to random acts of kindness or providence. “Trail angels” may provide hikers with food, water, car rides, sleeping arrangements, or supply first aid to an injured hiker in need.
“Trail magic often happens naturally—it’s not structured or planned. It’s strongly related to the PCT truism, ‘The trail provides,’” reads a description on the PCTA website.
Baugher wrote about trail angels and trail magic in his story “A Hiker, Bikers, and the Brady Bunch,” which details encounters with random acts of kindness, like meeting a man named “Icebox” who was known to hike 20 to 30 miles a day in different directions, leaving a cooler filled with bottled water for hikers near his white Honda in a nearby parking lot. Baugher himself provided some trail magic for a family of six he called the “Brady Bunch,” instructing a store clerk to anonymously put their bill on his credit card tab.
Baugher himself received help and has formed friendships with other hikers over the years.
“I’ve met really good people, and I’ve met some wonderful trail angels who helped me out when things got tough,” said Baugher.
At times, Baugher’s wife, Luann, and son-in-law joined the hike, and he would also travel portions of the trail with other hikers he met in person or online.
Wildlife encounters were also frequent on the trail, though they were more annoying than dangerous.
“There were no marquis animal encounters…not to say I didn’t meet some interesting animals. I’ve had marmots go through my pack when I wasn’t looking, had ravens come in and steal food off the rock, I’ve had salt-craved deer come into camp and try to steal clothing and what-not, one actually did steal a hat,” Baugher said.
Baugher does not have plans for any future hikes, though he says “it’s kind of in the back of my mind, but I’m going to take a year off, and we’re just going to hang tight and enjoy Arnold right now.”