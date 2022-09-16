What do you get when you cross a Calaveras County frog farm with a greedy villain posing as the IRS, an anti-gravity machine, aliens with a broken-down spaceship, a love story, and a hostage situation? Volunteers for Valley Springs Melodrama and the Friends of the Library hope the answer is lots of belly laughs and dollars raised for the Calaveras County Public Library.

This year’s annual fundraising melodrama for the library is titled “What Jumps Up Must Come Down,” a humorous cross between science fiction, romance, and a historical drama, with a local bent featuring a cast and crew of volunteers. The play opens Sept. 23 with a dinner and show offered Friday and Saturday evenings over two weekends, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct 1. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

