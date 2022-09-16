What do you get when you cross a Calaveras County frog farm with a greedy villain posing as the IRS, an anti-gravity machine, aliens with a broken-down spaceship, a love story, and a hostage situation? Volunteers for Valley Springs Melodrama and the Friends of the Library hope the answer is lots of belly laughs and dollars raised for the Calaveras County Public Library.
This year’s annual fundraising melodrama for the library is titled “What Jumps Up Must Come Down,” a humorous cross between science fiction, romance, and a historical drama, with a local bent featuring a cast and crew of volunteers. The play opens Sept. 23 with a dinner and show offered Friday and Saturday evenings over two weekends, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct 1.
Don Urbanus, book author and columnist for Calaveras Enterprise, originally wrote the script for the Friends of the Library back in 1999, and it was his first attempt at playwriting.
“I thought I could probably write a play,” said Urbanus, who gave it a try and hasn’t stopped since.
Urbanus is also an actor for the Valley Springs Melodrama group, starring in his own play as character Reynerd Hedgpeth, “hero” of the play and love interest for the heroine, Angel Hopper, who is played by Urbanus’ wife, Leeanne.
“I didn’t pick myself to be the hero. Far from it. The heroes and heroines we were expecting couldn’t do it. So, I volunteered my wife, LeeAnne, to be Angel, and I reluctantly became the hero . . . again,” stated Urbanus, who says he “rewrote and updated this melodrama from 20 years ago because there is nobody around that remembers it.”
Other key players include villain Barnaby Greed, played by Janice Basset; frog farm owners Jack (who is determined to get his red-legged frog to win the Frog Jump at the Calaveras County Fair), played by Joe Slankard; his wife Jill Hopper, played by Kim Pflug; and Grandpa and Grandma Hopper, played by Eric and Colleen Bobrycki.
Interstellar visitors Ajax and Bjax are played by Linda Mellin and Vicky Henkle. Town sheriff Buck Shott is played by Janis Bettencourt.
Additional supporting actors include local miners played by John Pflug, Gary Tofanelli, and Alyssa Cox; a saloon worker played by Elle Runyon; and saloon owner played by Ann Seely.
The play is directed by Juline Hobbs and co-directed by Urbanus. Lights and sound are managed by Gary Tofanelli, Brian Hobbs, and Daryl Hanson, and costumes by Vicky Henkle.
The cast
Urbanus provided the following biographical information about the cast.
Janice Bassett (Barnaby Greed) This year Janice brings us the villain Barnaby Greed, a cruel and nasty banker. Last melodrama she played Vera Harsh, an evil and venal head nurse at a nursing home. The previous year she played Dee Zaster, a bloodthirsty pirate who loved to fight. Before that she played Lulu, a loyal library assistant. Her stage debut five years ago was as Fran Tick, the hospital front desk receptionist who was Fran-tic about being discovered. Smitten by the lure of the theater and her desire to support our community library, she’s baaaak! Turns out Janice is a wealth of talent! She has been a board member of the Valley Springs Youth Center (now known as the Valley Springs Community Center) and the Calaveras Volunteer Center and the Optimist Club.
LeeAnne Urbanus (Sweet Angel) LeeAnne again comes back to the melodrama having had a couple stints in the acting business. She steps away from the backstage and becomes . . . the heroine! She still isn’t sure how she got to be the heroine. Something about a process of elimination. LeeAnne can be as fearful and tearful as the next heroine, though. She’s got extra hankies to prove it. She is so lucky to be married to the hero.
Ann Seely (Lottie, saloon owner) It’s Ann’s first Melodrama! She’s the Literacy Community Liaison for the Calaveras County Library Adult Literacy Office in San Andreas, helping folks get their GEDs, and volunteering for the Friends of the Library Trivia Bee since 2011. Ann is no stranger to the stage: she’s been singing in church and community choirs since she was age 8, and sang both classical and jazz throughout high school, college, and beyond. She performed semi-professionally with the Oakland Jazz Choir, and Con Alma Vocal Jazz Ensemble, throughout the Bay Area. Ann has lived in Calaveras County for 20 years and performed for Valley Springs Youth Center fundraisers. In another life, she was an actual bartender; she can make a mean FormylBenzeneSulfonicAcid cocktail with an Ammonia Sulfite BisPhenol-A chaser! Stay healthy, my friends!
Eric Bobrycki (Grandpa) “I’ve been in many melodramas—some on stage. Acting has long been an important part of my life—theater arts was my minor in college. It is a pleasure to act with this motley crew again and again and again. Eric and Colette really are married—this past July, it’s now 40 years. Like I said, been through many melodramas and still having fun.”
Colette Bobrycki (Grandma) This is Colette’s third time acting in the Melodrama. She says she’s not a natural on stage like her husband, but she’s having a good time pretending and acting side by side with him. Colette celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary this year, with her real-life husband, Eric. They have six children and two grandkids. If they can pull that off, they can do anything! Colette takes pride in the fact that she’s been a caregiver her whole life. She raised six children, taught preschool, ran a non-profit leadership program for young adults and now cares for her 94-year-old mom. In the recent years, she is enjoying living life at a slower pace. She is learning to appreciate the simple moments. She loves spending time with family, going on retreats, hiking in beautiful places, and spending time in the quiet solitude.
Linda Mellin (Ajax) Linda has been in the Melodramas too many years to count. First as a spectator and then acting and helping with the raffles. Linda has worked 7 years with the Senior Peer Program for Calaveras County. Helping Seniors is where Linda’s passion lies. Linda lives in San Andreas where she resides with her 2 four-legged companions.
Kim Pflug (Mother) Kim has been a local since 1994. She was first introduced to The Friends of the Library melodrama while working at the original Health Habit in downtown Valley Springs. What an exciting day when her husband, John, became the “villain” for a previous play. Since then, she’s been starstruck! Most days she enjoys her peace and quiet at home and looks forward to seeing her grandchildren.
John Pflug (Wilber) This is John's fifth melodrama. John and his wife of 38 years have been Calaveras residents for past 28 years. They have three grown children and three dogs that they enjoy. John is a local contractor and when he’s not working, he enjoys his grandchildren and fishing.
Joseph Slankard (Father/Jack) Quick to volunteer, Joseph dusts off his bio to participate in his first stage performance in years. Joseph was last seen performing in “Good People” for Stage 3 before its unfortunate closure. Joe also goes by the moniker “Dirtbox” and branches out into any possible opportunities from volunteering to playing music at small venues, and formally hosting his own show on the radio.
Elle Runyan (Miss Daphne Street) Elle is an experienced wedding soloist, as lead singer in several rock bands and the featured bass guitarist on Jeff LaMonte’s signature album “Steppin’ Out.” As a soprano in the Stockton Chorale, she joined a performance tour in Italy, highlighted by singing high mass at the Vatican. Her most memorable stage performance was as feisty Sister Robert Anne in “Nunsense II.” Until Covid struck, she performed in the successful duo “Jon & Elle.” She is happy to be entertaining again on behalf of the Valley Springs Friends of the Library!
Alyssa Cox (Loretta) “I was in 3 plays total. This one, one school play, and the Sleeping Beauty play as a storyteller. I was sapphire in the Metropolitan in San Andreas. I like acting and I also like to dance. This is my first Melodrama. I’m 12 years old and am in seventh grade.”
Janis Bettencourt (Sheriff Buck Schott) “I started my acting career at the age of 68 and have been going strong ever since! Well, I've seen more plays than I act in!! This is my second Melodrama, both roles playing the sheriff. Hmmm missed calling? Both times having mass quantities of fun!! You can also find me in a supporting role as Cowabunga Ice Cream truck's sidekick and #1 ice cream tester playing at local neighborhoods all over Calaveras county! When I'm not learning lines, I'm tossing them out on the lake!! Fishing and boating are also on top of my fun list! Looking forward to what comes next! In closing, and from great words of our talented director Juline, ACTION!!!”
Gary Tofanelli (MC, sound & lights, and Cuspid) Gary has been involved with the Melodrama since 2009. It seems that every year he has been involved, he has been conveniently killed off one way or another. However, this year for the first time in memory he is not killed, he is Zapped by those darn Aliens! Gary is the current Calaveras District 1 Supervisor, Board member of the Valley Springs Area Business Assoc., VS Boosters, and current President of the West Calaveras Rotary Club.
Vicky Henkle (Bjax) Vicky has been involved in the Melodrama for about 20 years. She has been an actor (hoping she can remember her lines) a backstage Manager, provides the costumes and props for each year and can be seen with Linda selling raffle tickets before the show. She is Mom to 3 and Grandmother to 6 and loves her 4 dogs.
Lawrie O’Boyle (singer) “I’ve always loved music. As a child, music spoke to me and for me. I always composed little tunes and sang while working around the house. I’ve played and taught the piano for 53 years and, was a competitive bagpipe player for years in the Midwest. I also taught the piano and bagpipe at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy for several years and was Pipe Major of the Shamrock club for years. The harp came into my life in 1989. I am a certified SoundWerker focusing on harp and dulcimer, and am with the Therapy Harp Training Program. As far as singing, I’ve sung for years and took a few lessons, but it’s just me, singing! “
Juline Hobbs (director) Julinejoined the melodrama during the last play and enjoyed the group so much that she’s trying her hand at directing with guidance from Don. In the past Juline has been involved in many directing positions. In fact, she comes from the film industry in San Francisco. In 2000 she produced and directed her own kids show called Scoop TV on the local access channel. Even further back she used to direct many church dramas and plays. Right now, her hobbies have taken a backseat and she and her husband Brian are starting her new business, Cowabunga Ice Cream Truck!
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Valley Springs Library or Health Habit in Valley Springs, or by calling Mary Ann at (209) 772-8630 or Pat at (209) 772-7887. The price for the dinner and show is $35 and doors open at 6:00 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. One matinee showing will occur on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and tickets are $20. Performances will take place at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall at Pine and Daphne Street in Valley Springs.