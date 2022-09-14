The Angels-Murphys Rotary Club, with Sampson Painting, has been repainting bus stops along the Highway 4 corridor. The makeover includes pressure washing inside and out, scraping, sanding, caulking, filling, stripping paint and repainting. The club thanked Sampson Painting in Arnold for the “help and good will.”
Rotary Club gives bus stops a makeover
- Enterprise report
