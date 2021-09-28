The following press release was issued by Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge.
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021—Jackson, CA—The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge has once again hit a hole-in-one for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras at the 2nd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament held June 14th at Sequoia Woods Country Club.
This year, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge Golf Committee members presented a check—the most ever raised at this tournament—for $17,403. Accepting the check were Hospice team members Wendy Mathis and Jenny Hunt.
With last year’s event canceled due to COVID, this year’s turnout was better than ever. Golfers enjoyed swag bags filled with accessories, including Dan’s favorite beverage, Jack Daniels, lunch on the green, post-tourney dinner at the Lodge, and a raffle organized by Dan’s daughter-in-law, Traci Miguel, and her family.
Golf Committee Member Ray Bertolino said, “We chose hospice for a couple of reasons. First, so many of us in the club have dealt with them for our parents and family. They were angels to me and my family, personally. The second reason is that Hospice of Amador & Calaveras is solely funded by itself and not subsidized by anyone, and they need our help.”
Regarding the tournament’s namesake, Dan Leary, Ray said, “Dan was a vital member of the Moose Lodge – the heart and soul of the Lodge for many years. Dan brought Hospice of Amador & Calaveras to the board as a member of the golf committee many years ago and said, ‘this organization needs us.’ We want to carry on with his wishes, and we are grateful for all of the sponsors and participants who help us do that.”
The 3rd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held June 25, 2022, and Hospice will once again be the beneficiary. Details on signing up and sponsorship will be released in the spring.
As the only independent, non-profit hospice agency in the two-county region, Hospice of Amador & Calaveras provides compassionate, end-of-life care to all who need it, regardless of ability to pay. For more information, visit www.hospiceofamador.org or call 209-223-5500.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Wendy Mathis, community relations director
209-223-5500