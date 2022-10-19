Tri-Dam Project Joint Board of Directors and Tri-Dam Power Authority Commissioners
Thurs., Oct. 20, 9 a.m.
South San Joaquin Irrigation District
11011 E. Highway 120, Manteca
Calaveras County Board of Education
Mon., Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m.
Conference Room, Calaveras County Office of Education
185 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Board
Mon., Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station 3
6501 Jenny Lind Road, Valley Springs
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Oct. 25, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Calaveras Unified School District Board
Tues., Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
Board Room, Administrative Office
3304 Highway 12, San Andreas
Mark Twain Health Care District Board
Wed., Oct. 26, 9 a.m.
Classroom 2, Education Center, Mark Twain Medical Center Campus
768 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Calaveras County Water District Board
Wed., Oct. 26, 1 p.m.
CCWD Board Room
120 Toma Court, San Andreas
Valley Springs Public Utility District Board
Wed., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
District Office
150 Sequoia Ave., Valley Springs
