Members of the San Andreas Community Covenant Church, along with Calaveras High School students and people in the community, are collecting shoeboxes full of holiday gifts for students at San Andreas Elementary School. In 2018, every child at the school received his or her own box of goodies.
“We collect shoeboxes filled with things students need and a little cheer, too,” says a flyer that Ingrid Hjelmervik, a retired Calaveras High School English teacher who spearheads the project, gives to interested individuals.
Items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, bath soap and washcloths, shampoo, conditioner and combs and brushes are encouraged to be part of the boxes for children in kindergarten through fourth grade, and deodorant can be added for kids in grades five and six.
The project finds people gathering various items and packing them into shoeboxes that are then wrapped and ready to present to the children. Notes are attached to the boxes that indicate the age range – preschool and kindergarten, first and second grades, third and fourth grades and fifth and sixth grades – along with the sex of the child the box is intended for. If clothes are given, organizers ask that sizes are listed on the notes.
Hats and gloves, socks and pajama bottoms are suggested as affordable pieces of clothing, and art supplies like colored pens and pencils, crayons, paper, coloring books and chalk are welcomed.
Play Doh can be given to younger children, and organizers recommend small cars, yo-yos, balls, jump ropes, dolls, stuffed animals and puppets as gifts. Card games like Uno or Old Maid are encouraged.
Once wrapped, the shoeboxes must be delivered to the church at 261 Treat Ave., San Andreas, or to the Calaveras High School office, 350 High School St., San Andreas. Organizers don’t want the boxes to go to the elementary school because Calaveras students and church members help sort the boxes according to grades before they are delivered to the school.
The deadline for deliveries is Dec. 6 for boxes left at the high school and Dec. 8 for those given at the church. For more, call Hjelmervik at 754-5896.