More than 70 people attended the second annual Caring for the Caregiver Conference to support local in-home care providers at the San Andreas town hall on Sept. 27.
To kick off the conference, Kathi Toepel, an organizer with the Calaveras Senior Provider’s Network – the group that hosted the event – gave a presentation on home care providers, citing national statistics.
Approximately 43.5 million caregivers have provided unpaid care to an adult or child in the last 12 months, she said, citing a 2015 National Alliance for Caregiving study. The study also found that 39.8 million caregivers (16.6% of Americans) provide care to adults with a disability or illness, and about 15.7 million adult family caregivers care for someone who has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.
“You’re not alone,” Toepel told the room full of caregivers. “That’s the purpose of us putting this conference on. There is a whole community out here.”
Sponsored by Dignity Health, the Mark Twain Health Care District and Assist Care, the event’s number of attendees nearly doubled this year, according to Toepel.
Caregiver service providers from across the Mother Lode stood behind booths to share resources with attendees.
After Toepel spoke, she handed the mic off to Danielle Maxwell, who shared her story of how she became a mother, caretaker and advocate for developmentally disabled and elderly populations.
In 2000, then 18-year-old Maxwell was 18 weeks pregnant with her son, J.J., when he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess spinal fluid builds up in the ventricles of the brain.
Against doctors’ recommendations, Maxwell decided that she would have her son, and eventually found herself struggling to pay his medical bills. She learned of In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), a state program under the direction of the California Department of Social Services that provides financial support to eligible individuals who are aged, blind and/or disabled.
“I could get paid to take care of my child,” she said. “I didn’t want to go to work. His needs were too crucial, and there was no way that I could hold down a job.”
Maxwell said she moved from Antioch to Modesto, where she helped establish a public authority on IHSS, negotiated contracts for higher wages and organized caregivers to speak up at county board of supervisor meetings. She eventually worked on these issues at the state level as part of a lobbying team for the mentally disabled and elderly in Sacramento.
She said that within 18 years, she’s gotten a $6 raise.
According to Human and Health Services Director Kristin Stranger, there are a total of 376 paid IHSS workers in Calaveras County currently making $12 per hour. Their last pay raise was Jan. 1, 2019, and on Jan. 1, 2020, their wages will increase to $13 per hour.
For fiscal year 2018/19, the county provided 16% of their paychecks, while state dollars covered 30% and federal dollars covered 54%.
“If we pull together in numbers, we could bridge these gaps,” Maxwell said. “We could get quality care for our elderly people; we could get our health insurance that we’re entitled to. It should not be a privilege, it should be a right. We need better wages. We are paying almost valley rents now, and we aren’t rebuilding in this community, so our rents are going up.”
The group split into two breakout groups after presentations, one for a tai chi session, and another for a nutrition talk.
Burson resident Ken Benevedes was one of numerous caregivers in attendance. He told the Enterprise he has been taking care of his wife, who was diagnosed with parkinson’s disease, for the past 30 years.
A retired owner of a trucking business, Benevedes said he considers himself lucky to be able to afford a housekeeper to help out around the house.
“Financially, I’m fine, so that’s half of the problem there,” Benevedes said. “I really feel for someone that is struggling financially, and then struggling to get the help. I’m fortunate enough to hire some help if I need it. You don’t realize how much of a relief that is.”
Reflecting on the conference, Benevedes said, “Overall, things like this are good … if it helps one person as far as getting help or pointing them in the right direction where they can get help or see the services that are available.”
Copperopolis resident Carolyn Stinemates takes care of her wife, who was recently diagnosed with dementia. Stinemates said she appreciated that the event gave caregivers a place to share their experiences.
“In her case, it’s like a 30-year gap,” Stinemates said. “Every day, she doesn’t recognize the house. She does still recognize me. She thinks she lives in another house in the Bay Area. Yesterday, as we drove up to the house, she said, ‘Why are we here?’ She gets upset because she wants to leave the house to go home when she’s at home.”
Edith Stone, a retired Calaveras High School teacher, said she takes care of her parents on a full-time basis. Both have been diagnosed with dementia and are unable to walk, Stone said.
“That means I have to do the cleaning, finances, it’s very rough,” she said. “It’s the most work I’ve ever done in my life.”