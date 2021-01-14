The Murphys Business Association (MBA) recently announced that Murphys Irish Day 2021 has been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19.
“We have postponed our third Saturday in March celebration for 2021 indefinitely,” a statement on the MBA’s website reads. “We look forward to inviting you back when large gatherings are once again safe for our participants, community, and visitors. We miss you and look forward to inviting you all back soon!”
Many events in Murphys were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Murphys Irish Day, the Murphys Downtown Witch Walk, Murphys Day of the Dead, the Gold Rush Street Faire, Music in the Park, Ironstone 4th of July Fireworks, and many others, while the Calaveras Grape Stomp and the Rotary Shrimp Feed became virtual or drive-in events.
The cancellation of events has seriously impacted fundraising for many local organizations. A new program called “Inside Murphys” was recently launched to make it easier for the public to support businesses and community organizations in Murphys during difficult times, and donations can be made at visitmurphys.com/inside-murphys.
More cancelations for this year’s events are anticipated, and the MBA encourages those interested in attending events to contact individual event hosts to determine the status of the event.